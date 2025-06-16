OpenAI announced it has released several improvements to the ChatGPT search response quality. These improvements include "more comprehensive, up-to-date responses," according to the AI company.

ChatGPT Search can handle smarter responses, longer conversational queries, multiple searches are improved, and you can use images when searching the web.

Here is what they posted related to the "improved quality":

Smarter responses that are more intelligent, are better at understanding what you’re asking, and provide more comprehensive answers.

Handles longer conversational contexts, allowing better intelligence in longer conversations.

Here is what they posted related to the "improved search capability and instruction following":

More robust ability to follow instructions, especially in longer conversations, significantly reducing repetitive responses.

Capability to run multiple searches automatically for complex or difficult questions.

Search the web using an image you’ve uploaded.

These are the documented "limitations":

Users may notice longer responses with this new search experience.

In some cases, a “chain of thought” reasoning will show up unexpectedly for simple queries. A fix for this is rolling out to users shortly.

ChatGPT may still make occasional mistakes - please double check responses.

