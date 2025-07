Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Gary Illyes from Google said at the Google Search Live Deep Dive event yesterday that you don't need to do GEO, LLMO or anything else to show up in Google AI Overviews, you just need to do normal SEO.

Kenichi Suzuki was at the event and quoted Gary Illyes - he posted on LinkedIn - "To get your content to appear in AI Overview, simply use normal SEO practices. You don't need GEO, LLMO or anything else." He also shared that photo above.

Of course, to many of you it is obvious - as Glenn Gabe said on X, "Yes, this is obvious for many, but glad he decided to say it." Indeed.

There is also this nice photo of Gary at that event yesterday:

#SearchCentralLive



-How #AIOverviews will impact India and South East Asia?

-And Yes, IS #SEO DEAD?

-Will Google Punish, AI Generated Content?



Entering 20+ hours of brainstorming sessions and speaker notes right from the Engineers building the #Future of #GoogleSearch pic.twitter.com/4oM56GRvEY — Rajesh Kumar Pal (@saregamapal) July 23, 2025

So keep on SEOing if you want to show up in these AI summaries. Will they lead to clicks, that is another story.

Kenichi Suzuki also posted an summary of the event on LinkedIn - he wrote:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.