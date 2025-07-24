Google: Normal SEO Works To Get Into AI Overviews

Gary Illyes from Google said at the Google Search Live Deep Dive event yesterday that you don't need to do GEO, LLMO or anything else to show up in Google AI Overviews, you just need to do normal SEO.

Kenichi Suzuki was at the event and quoted Gary Illyes - he posted on LinkedIn - "To get your content to appear in AI Overview, simply use normal SEO practices. You don't need GEO, LLMO or anything else." He also shared that photo above.

Of course, to many of you it is obvious - as Glenn Gabe said on X, "Yes, this is obvious for many, but glad he decided to say it." Indeed.

There is also this nice photo of Gary at that event yesterday:

So keep on SEOing if you want to show up in these AI summaries. Will they lead to clicks, that is another story.

Kenichi Suzuki also posted an summary of the event on LinkedIn - he wrote:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

