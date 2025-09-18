Google has made it official and announced updates to Google Discover. That Google Discover follow feature we covered a few weeks ago is now rolling out officially to all and Google confirmed it is showing more creator content from X, Instagram and YouTube Shorts within your Discover feed.

These are two things we covered early, in the testing phase, which are now officially confirmed by Google.

Google wrote, they are "updating Discover to make it even easier to find, follow and engage with the content and creators you care about most. From creators to news publishers, Discover will be a more helpful and personalized jumping-off point for exploring the web."

Creator Content in Google Discover

Google already has been showing posts from X, Instagram, YouTube Shorts in Disocover but will now show it more often from people you follow. Google wrote:

In the coming weeks, you’ll start to see more types of content in Discover from publishers and creators across the web, such as posts from X and Instagram and YouTube Shorts, with more platforms to come. In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles.

Here is a screenshot of a YouTube Short in Discover:

Follow In Google Discover

You can now also follow your favorite sites and creators in Google Discover, you can follow us over here.

Google wrote:

Now, you can “follow” publishers or creators right on Discover to see more of their content. You can preview a publisher or creator’s content — including articles, YouTube videos and posts from social channels — before you follow. Just tap their name to find a new, dedicated space for their content. Make sure you’re signed into your Google Account, and try it out!

Here is a screenshot of the follow feature from a few weeks ago:

Here is the graphic Google shared:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Forum discussion at X.