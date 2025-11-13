Google Rolling Out Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Support Robot

Google has been testing its AI advisor in Google Ads and Analytics since 2023, there were some bugs throughout that testing, promoted the test to the top menu and then Google renamed it Ads Advisor in August. Now, Google announced Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor is rolling out English-language accounts globally in early December.

In short, these are AI agents that try to answer your help questions, help you make your creatives, debug your policy violations, and help you learn about your visitors and traffic opportunities. Plus, the advisors can also complete tasks for you.

Also, if Google Ads Advisor makes a change that you don't like, you can quickly revert it. Google will show you the work Ads Advisor does and track all of those changes, with ways to revert it back.

For example, here is a screen showing the questions, "Why is my ad disapproved? How can I fix this?"

Google Ads Advisor Question

The response looks like this:

Google Ads Advisor Response

If you say yes, Google Ads Advisor will fix the issue for you.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ads Advisor Optimize

Here is a static image:

Google Ads Advisor Full

Here is an image I shared from my account in August:

Google Ads Advisor

These AI agents are powered by Gemini and bring AI agents into Google's core advertising and analytics platforms. They are designed to help marketers improve performance, better understand measurement insights and grow at scale, while also solving key challenges by taking the guesswork out of campaign building. Ultimately, Google's Dan Taylor told us this should help businesses achieve better results, with less effort, while keeping marketers in control.

The key features of Ads Advisor are:

  • Maximizes performance
  • Implements recommendations
  • Generate creative at scale
  • Troubleshoots issues
  • Tracks a complete change history

Key features and benefits of Analytics Advisor:

  • Streamlines data analysis
  • Uncovers new performance insights
  • Enables faster decision-making

I did ask Dan Taylor, Vice President, Global Ads, Google, if during testing, if they saw that using the advisors led to those advertisers using it more or not. Meaning, did advertisers become frustrated with these AI agents and stop using them? Dan responded that what they saw was there was a bit of confusion around how to get started with the AI agents. To counter that, they added example prompts that get these advertisers going.

Dan also said that over 80% of advertisers use at least one AI-powered search ads feature and 2 million advertisers are using Google's generative AI creative tools.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2025

Nov 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up November 12th

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Rolling Out Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Reviews Schema On Nesting In Reviews & Aggregate Ratings

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:35 am
Google

New Google User Agent: Google-Pinpoint

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Importing X Ads & Other Social Campaigns

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Clarifies Reviews Schema On Nesting In Reviews & Aggregate Ratings
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up November 12th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.