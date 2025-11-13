Google has been testing its AI advisor in Google Ads and Analytics since 2023, there were some bugs throughout that testing, promoted the test to the top menu and then Google renamed it Ads Advisor in August. Now, Google announced Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor is rolling out English-language accounts globally in early December.

In short, these are AI agents that try to answer your help questions, help you make your creatives, debug your policy violations, and help you learn about your visitors and traffic opportunities. Plus, the advisors can also complete tasks for you.

Also, if Google Ads Advisor makes a change that you don't like, you can quickly revert it. Google will show you the work Ads Advisor does and track all of those changes, with ways to revert it back.

For example, here is a screen showing the questions, "Why is my ad disapproved? How can I fix this?"

The response looks like this:

If you say yes, Google Ads Advisor will fix the issue for you.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image:

Here is an image I shared from my account in August:

These AI agents are powered by Gemini and bring AI agents into Google's core advertising and analytics platforms. They are designed to help marketers improve performance, better understand measurement insights and grow at scale, while also solving key challenges by taking the guesswork out of campaign building. Ultimately, Google's Dan Taylor told us this should help businesses achieve better results, with less effort, while keeping marketers in control.

The key features of Ads Advisor are:

Maximizes performance

Implements recommendations

Generate creative at scale

Troubleshoots issues

Tracks a complete change history

Key features and benefits of Analytics Advisor:

Streamlines data analysis

Uncovers new performance insights

Enables faster decision-making

I did ask Dan Taylor, Vice President, Global Ads, Google, if during testing, if they saw that using the advisors led to those advertisers using it more or not. Meaning, did advertisers become frustrated with these AI agents and stop using them? Dan responded that what they saw was there was a bit of confusion around how to get started with the AI agents. To counter that, they added example prompts that get these advertisers going.

Dan also said that over 80% of advertisers use at least one AI-powered search ads feature and 2 million advertisers are using Google's generative AI creative tools.

