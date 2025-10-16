Google has released version 22 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates. Updates include smart bidding exploration expansion, improvements to DemandGen, PMax campaigns, App campaigns for installs, and more.

Google wrote, "To use some of the v22 features, you must upgrade your client libraries and client code. All the updated client libraries and code examples have been published."

Before this release was version 20 on June 5, 2025, 19.1 in April 2025, then 19 in February 2025, then version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here are the release notes:

Assets:

Added LANDING_PAGE_PREVIEW as a new image asset field type.

Introduced the AssetGenerationService (Beta): This service allows generating text and image assets using generative AI. This service is initially available only to a limited set of closed beta participants. GenerateText: Generates text based on inputs like final URL, freeform prompts, keywords, and existing campaign context. GenerateImages: Generates images based on inputs like final URL, freeform prompts, existing campaign context, or by recontextualizing existing product images. Errors during asset generation are returned with codes from AssetGenerationErrorEnum.

Campaigns:

Added new bidding goals for App campaigns for installs (ACi) to optimize without specifying a target, useful for rapid scaling or when determining the right target is challenging. In AppCampaignBiddingStrategyGoalType:

Added support for the fixed share of voice bidding strategy type.

Added Campaign.feed_types, showing the types of feeds attached to a campaign. For Performance Max campaigns, this can indicate the business vertical, such as MERCHANT_CENTER_FEED for retail.

Allowed attaching NEGATIVE_KEYWORDS shared sets to MULTI_CHANNEL (for App campaigns) and LOCAL campaigns.

Demand Gen:

Added the TargetCPC bidding strategy for Demand Gen campaigns. This strategy sets bids to maximize clicks at the configured target cost-per-click (CPC).

Added a new AssetAutomationType: GENERATE_DESIGN_VERSIONS_FOR_IMAGES: Available for DemandGenMultiAssetAds. If enabled, this adds design elements and embeds text assets into image assets to create new image assets with different aspect ratios. New DemandGenMultiAssetAds are opted in by default.

Added a new AssetAutomationType: GENERATE_VIDEOS_FROM_OTHER_ASSETS: Available for DemandGenMultiAssetAds. If enabled, it generates videos using other assets like images and text. These videos can then be used to create new DemandGenVideoResponsiveAds. New DemandGenMultiAssetAds are opted in by default.

Renamed the field BudgetPerDayMinimumErrorDetails.minimum_bugdet_amount_micros to minimum_budget_amount_micros.

General:

Added a limit of 10,000 operations per AddBatchJobOperations request.

Updated handling for the page_size field in ListBatchJobResultsRequest: If page_size is not set or is 0, it now defaults to the maximum of 1,000 (previously returned INVALID_PAGE_SIZE). If page_size exceeds 1,000, the API now returns an INVALID_PAGE_SIZE error (previously silently capped at 1,000).

Added a new error code: QuotaError.PAYMENTS_PROFILE_ACTIVATION_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED to indicate when the payment profile activation rates limit has been exceeded.

Performance Max:

Added new AssetAutomationType values for Performance Max campaigns: GENERATE_IMAGE_ENHANCEMENT: Enables automatic creation of enhanced images such as auto-cropping. Enabled by default. GENERATE_IMAGE_EXTRACTION: Enables automatically sourcing images from final URLs. Defaults to the account-level Dynamic Image Extension setting.

Removed AssetPerformanceLabel for Performance Max campaigns.

The functionality of the removed Campaign.url_expansion_opt_out is now managed by setting the AssetAutomationType FINAL_URL_EXPANSION_TEXT_ASSET_AUTOMATION in AssetAutomationSetting.

Added new segments for Performance Max campaigns. Each of these segments is only available for Performance Max campaigns and won't return data when any other campaign type is selected. ad_using_product_data: Indicates if an ad uses product data from a Google Merchant Center feed. ad_using_video: Indicates if an ad uses a video asset.

Planning:

In UserListCrmDataSourceType, added the value THIRD_PARTY_PARTNER_DATA.

Added new error codes related to partner audiences:

Added is_active_live_stream_creator to YouTubeMetrics. This is returned by ContentCreatorInsightsService.GenerateCreatorInsights and indicates if a creator published a livestream in the past 90 days.

Added a new PlannableUserListMetadata message that contains UserListCrmDataSourceType in PlannableUserList. This message is returned by 'ReachPlanService.ListPlannableUserLists' to show if a CRM user list data source is either FIRST_PARTY or THIRD_PARTY_PARTNER_DATA.

In ReachPlanService, added the field trueview_views, which replaces the views field.

In TrendInsight, added support for related_videos and related_creators. Also added video properties metadata and publish dates in YouTubeVideoAttributeMetadata.video_properties and YouTubeVideoAttributeMetadata.publish_date.

AudienceInsightsService.GenerateInsightsFinderReport now supports parental_status and income_ranges, and more complex AND/OR combinations of topics and audiences.

Reports:

Added two new click types: CLICK_TO_MESSAGE_THIRD_PARTY_CLICK and CLICK_TO_MESSAGE_LANDING_PAGE_CLICK.

AssetGroupAsset is now segmentable by device, conversion_action, conversion_action_name, and conversion_action_category.

AdGroupAdAssetView and AdGroupAdAssetCombinationView now fully support performance and conversion metrics for RESPONSIVE_SEARCH_AD. Previously, only impressions were returned for this ad type in these views.

To facilitate Smart Bidding Exploration, the following metrics are now segmentable by date fields (date, month, quarter, week, year): clicks_unique_query_clusters, conversions_unique_query_clusters, impressions_unique_query_clusters

Added a new resource: TargetingExpansionView, which reports metrics for expansions over manual targeting, such as keywordless expansion for AI Max for Search Campaigns.

Added new segments for PMax campaigns. See Performance Max updates.

Shopping:

Fixed the campaign and ad group scoping of metrics in the ShoppingProduct resource.

Unified Goals:

Added support for customer retention goals to optimize for re-engaging existing customers.

Configure targeting using CampaignRetentionGoalSettings.target_option: TARGET_SPECIFIC: Only uses users from user lists associated with the campaign. (Currently allowlist only). TARGET_ALL (Default): Targets all users for re-engagement.

