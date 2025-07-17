Google Discover Officially Gets AI-Generated Summaries

Several weeks ago, we reported Google was testing AI-generated summaries for Google Discover. Well, according to TechCrunch, Google has confirmed, as of this week, this is an official launch and is rolling out in the U.S.

It looks the same as the Google test, where Google adds a few lines summarizing the article and then adds a disclaimer that reads, "Generated with Al, which can make mistakes."

I cannot replicate this yet, so I assume it is still rolling out. But here is a screenshot from Damein on X:

Google Discover Ai Generated Summaries

But there is more, as Damein showed, there is a "new look for the "more" feature on the "Trending" cards on Google Discover. Previously, the "More" window, which lists source articles to generate the AI summary, took up the entire screen, like "More Stories." But we see in the video that this is done via a small pop-up," he wrote:

No, publishers don't want this, but maybe searchers and Google users do?

Forum discussion at X.

 

