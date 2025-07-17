Several weeks ago, we reported Google was testing AI-generated summaries for Google Discover. Well, according to TechCrunch, Google has confirmed, as of this week, this is an official launch and is rolling out in the U.S.

It looks the same as the Google test, where Google adds a few lines summarizing the article and then adds a disclaimer that reads, "Generated with Al, which can make mistakes."

I cannot replicate this yet, so I assume it is still rolling out. But here is a screenshot from Damein on X:

But there is more, as Damein showed, there is a "new look for the "more" feature on the "Trending" cards on Google Discover. Previously, the "More" window, which lists source articles to generate the AI summary, took up the entire screen, like "More Stories." But we see in the video that this is done via a small pop-up," he wrote:

A new look for the "more" feature on the "Trending" cards on Google Discover.



Previously, the "More" window, which lists source articles to generate the AI summary, took up the entire screen, like "More Stories."



But we see in the video that this is done via a small pop-up.… https://t.co/wbfndmvveu pic.twitter.com/udA8bfQTWc — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) July 14, 2025

During the testing phase of AI summaries on Google Discover, we learned a lot of interesting things.



For example, here, Google doesn't display the sources that allowed it to generate the AI summary: https://t.co/5uaabT5ytm



Then here, Google regenerates the AI summary several… — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) July 17, 2025

No, publishers don't want this, but maybe searchers and Google users do?

