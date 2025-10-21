Ten months ago, Google said on stage at Google Search Central Live event in the Google Zurich office that we should expect more core update, more update. We now have about two months left of the 2025 year and we are in no way going to see more core updates, more often from Google.

So far this year, in 2025, we had only two core updates. We had a March 2025 core update and a June 2025 core update. In fact, we only had three search updates in total this year, if you include those two core updates and then the August 2025 spam update.

Sure, I can see Google release maybe two core updates by the end of the year, if they rush things. But even if they did that, that would be 4 core updates in 2025, which is the number of core updates we had in 2024.

We did not see more core updates, more often this year. I really expected 8 or more core updates this year. Maybe Google is releasing these core updates and not telling us about them? I mean, I did cover tons of unconfirmed Google search ranking updates this year, but again, only two of them were confirmed as a core update.

The last core update was just about four months ago. So it took Google three months to have its first core update in 2025, then another three months from the March to June core updates and now we are almost four months since the last core update.

It is not looking like we had more core updates, more often in 2025.

Here is the slide from December 2024 from Google:

Here is a quick graphic showing the core updates per year:

To be fair, a nice number of sites have seen really nice lifts after being hit by previous core updates. But still, where are all the confrimed Google updates? I kind of felt this would happen when I reported on this in June.

So what happened? I do not know.

