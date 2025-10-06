Microsoft will be shutting down its Microsoft Advertising Ads for Social Impact ad grant program. It will officially be discontinued in December 2025.

The final grants will be awarded on November 30, 2025, and nonprofits will have 45 days to spend their grant, according to an email Microsoft sent advertisers.

I spotted this email from George Weiner who shared this on LinkedIn - the email reads:

Dear Valued Customer, You're receiving this email because the Ads for Social Impact grant you use is being discontinued. Microsoft Advertising's Ads for Social Impact ad grant program will end effective December 2025. Final grants will be awarded on November 30, 2025, and nonprofits will have 45 days to spend their grant. Once the grant period ends or your grant funds are used up, you must pause your campaigns if you do not want to be charged. If your campaigns remain active, your current payment method on file will be charged for any additional spend. To pause your campaign go to the Microsoft Advertising Ul to the campaigns tab and change the status of each campaign from Enabled to Paused We will continue to support our nonprofit partners during this transition, ensuring they have the tools and guidance needed to achieve their missions, including access to Microsoft Tech for Social Impact solutions. If you have any questions about these changes, you can contact us at [email protected] To learn about more nonprofit offers from Microsoft, visit aka.ms/nonprofits. Thank you, Microsoft Advertising

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, responded on that LinkedIn thread and wrote a nice PR piece:

Thank you for this post and sharing your honest feedback. As someone who truly loved our grant program, I share your sadness at it ending. With that said, here's a bit more context: Microsoft offers a robust nonprofit program beyond ad grants. We offer free or heavily discounted access to Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365. You can learn more at microsoft.com/nonprofits We empower our employees to donate to nonprofits with a match program as well as making donations based on volunteer hours. The last ad grants for current recipients will be issued in November and must be spent by January. You will still be able to spend $800 to get $3000. Accounts remaining active is an attempt to cause as little disruption as possible. If you/nonprofits you support need help, absolutely email [email protected]

