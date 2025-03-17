Google Merchant Center Adds Return Code Example With returnPolicyCountry

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Warehouse

Google added returnPolicyCountry to the return policy code examples within the Google Merchant Center structured data document. This is because Google requires returnPolicyCountry for MerchantReturnPolicy.

Google added a quick note about this update to its doc update page and said, "Added returnPolicyCountry to the return policy examples" because "returnPolicyCountry is required for MerchantReturnPolicy."

Here is a screenshot of what was added to this document based on comparing the live page to the archived page. I highlighted the additional line in orange:

Google Merchant Center Returnpolicycountry

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Said It Made Updates To AI Overviews Links In May But Did Not

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Adds Return Code Example With returnPolicyCountry

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Hijacks Restaurants Booking System Leading To No Available Reservations

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File Daily

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2025

Mar 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update, Google AI Mode Concerns, Google 22% Growth & AI Search Engines Wrong

Mar 14, 2025 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Hijacks Restaurants Booking System Leading To No Available Reservations
Next Story: Google Said It Made Updates To AI Overviews Links In May But Did Not

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.