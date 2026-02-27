This week, we covered the competition of the Google Discover core update. Also gave a status update on the Google Search volatility. Google had a brief serving issue with Google Search. Google is testing showing vertical search services next to its own in the EU. Google said a spike in impressions do not cause problems for Google Search. Google won’t use a sitemap file if it is not convinced of new or important content. Google Search Console page indexing report is missing a chunk of data. Google’s circle to search now looks at the whole picture. Microsoft updated its Bing Webmaster Guidelines. Microsoft updated its user interface for Bing AI responses and links. Microsoft said it prevented AI prompt injection manipulation attempts. Anthropic released an update to its crawlers. Google is showing AI-generated services in the local panel for some businesses. Google Business Profiles to add recurring scheduled Google Posts. Google Ads has rolled out text guidelines to all in AI Max. Google Ads API version 23.1 is now out. Google Ads support form requires you to give Google authorization over your account. Microsoft Advertising has rolled out self-service negative keyword lists. Microsoft Advertising tests a shopping carousel with multiple image toggles. Google is testing removing the date from the article cards in the Discover feed. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- 0:00 - Introduction
- 0:37 - February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Is Done Rolling Out After 3 Weeks
- 1:53 - Google Search Ranking Volatility Beginning To Cool?
- 2:17 - Google Search Brief Serving Issue This Morning
- 2:40 - Google To Test Showing Vertical Search Services In EU
- 3:30 - Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search
- 4:10 - Google Won't Use Sitemap Files If Its Not Convinced Of New/Important Content
- 4:36 - Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Missing A Chunk Of Data
- 5:09 - Google Circle to Search Looks At The Whole Image
- 5:48 - Microsoft Updates Bing Webmaster Guidelines (A Bit)
- 6:04 - Bing Tests New UI For AI Responses With New Links & References
- 6:22 - Microsoft Thwarts AI Prompt Injection Attacks Aimed To Manipulate AI Engines
- 7:09 - Anthropic Updates Crawler Docs: ClaudeBot, Claude-User & SearchBot
- 7:28 - Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services
- 7:55 - Google Post Recurring Scheduling Coming
- 8:19 - Google Ads Text Guidelines Rolling Out To All In AI Max
- 8:40 - Google Ads API Version 23.1 Now Available
- 8:52 - Google Ads Support Form Requires You To Authorize Google To Make Changes
- 9:31 - Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Self-Service Negative Keyword Lists
- 9:50 - Microsoft Advertising Tests Shopping Carousel With Multiple Images Toggle
- 10:08 - Google Tests Removing Dates From Articles In Discover Feed
- 10:40 - Conclusion
