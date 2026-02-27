Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Discover Core Update Done, Search Volatility, Search Serving Bug, AI Prompt Injection, Google Ads, Local & Bing

This week, we covered the competition of the Google Discover core update. Also gave a status update on the Google Search volatility. Google had a brief serving issue with Google Search. Google is testing showing vertical search services next to its own in the EU. Google said a spike in impressions do not cause problems for Google Search. Google won’t use a sitemap file if it is not convinced of new or important content. Google Search Console page indexing report is missing a chunk of data. Google’s circle to search now looks at the whole picture. Microsoft updated its Bing Webmaster Guidelines. Microsoft updated its user interface for Bing AI responses and links. Microsoft said it prevented AI prompt injection manipulation attempts. Anthropic released an update to its crawlers. Google is showing AI-generated services in the local panel for some businesses. Google Business Profiles to add recurring scheduled Google Posts. Google Ads has rolled out text guidelines to all in AI Max. Google Ads API version 23.1 is now out. Google Ads support form requires you to give Google authorization over your account. Microsoft Advertising has rolled out self-service negative keyword lists. Microsoft Advertising tests a shopping carousel with multiple image toggles. Google is testing removing the date from the article cards in the Discover feed. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

