Microsoft is going to do away with the Bing Search and Bing Custom Search APIs as of August 11, 2025. Microsoft posted a notice on its API documentation pages with this news. These APIs will be turned off completely at some point in the future and will fully stop working.

Product to be retired Bing Search and Bing Custom Search APIs will be retired on 11th August 2025. New deployments are not available and existing resources will be disabled. Learn more

Bing Search APIs will be retired on August 11, 2025. Any existing instances of Bing Search APIs will be decommissioned completely, and the product will no longer be available for usage or new customer signup. Note that this retirement will apply to partners who are using the F1 and S1 through S9 resources of Bing Search, or the F0 and S1 through S4 resources of Bing Custom Search. Customers may want to consider Grounding with Bing Search as part of Azure AI Agents. Grounding with Bing Search allows Azure AI Agents to incorporate real-time public web data when generating responses with an LLM. More Information If you have questions, contact support by emailing Bing Search API's Partner Support.

We knew the Bing Search APIs were moving, we were told that five years ago but I am not sure if this is related at all.

