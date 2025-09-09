Google AI Mode Now Supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese & English

Since Google launched AI Mode back in March, it has only supported the English language. Google has been releasing it in more countries and expanding it quickly, and now, finally, AI Mode supports more than just English. AI Mode now also supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.

This is the first language expansion of AI Mode.

Google wrote:

Building a truly global Search goes far beyond translation — it requires a nuanced understanding of local information. With the advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities of our custom version of Gemini 2.5 in Search, we’ve made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support.

Here is the list of the currently supported languages and regions:

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Indonesian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Portuguese (Brazil)

Here are some Googlers happy to share this news:

Just a note that it might not be live yet, it might take a few days:

Forum discussion at X.

 

