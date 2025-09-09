Since Google launched AI Mode back in March, it has only supported the English language. Google has been releasing it in more countries and expanding it quickly, and now, finally, AI Mode supports more than just English. AI Mode now also supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.

This is the first language expansion of AI Mode.

Google wrote:

Building a truly global Search goes far beyond translation — it requires a nuanced understanding of local information. With the advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities of our custom version of Gemini 2.5 in Search, we’ve made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support.

Here is the list of the currently supported languages and regions:

English

Hindi

Indonesian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Here are some Googlers happy to share this news:

We’re continuing to expand. AI Mode is rolling out to more languages:

Try it out at https://t.co/fJcD5EybpQ – let us know what you think! — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) September 8, 2025

AI Mode is now rolling out in 5 new languages around the world: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.



We saw incredible momentum bringing AI Mode to 180+ countries in English last month. With our custom version of Gemini 2.5 in Search, we’re making… pic.twitter.com/1HmXwJ41M8 — Robby Stein (@rmstein) September 8, 2025

Big launch today 🚀 AI Mode's shipping in 5 new languages!



Last month, we launched AI Mode to 180+ markets *in English* -- now, we're rolling AI Mode out in Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese for users *around the globe*



Try AI Mode @ https://t.co/qoVx5wO3j7 — Nick Fox (@thefox) September 8, 2025

Just a note that it might not be live yet, it might take a few days:

Hi Fabio, we're rolling it out over the next couple of days. Please let me know if you don't have it by then. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) September 9, 2025

Rolling out over the next few days... — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) September 9, 2025

