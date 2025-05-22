Google is now pushing search ads on AI Mode and the desktop version of AI Overviews. Google's Vidhya Srinivasan said at Google Marketing Live, "we're expanding ads in AI Overviews to desktop, and bringing ads to AI Mode to create new opportunities for our customers."

Now with the official launch of AI Mode in the US and expanding AI Overviews in more countries - Google wants to monetize all of that.

Ads In AI Overview Desktop UI

Didn't Google already announce they have ads in AI Overviews? Yes, they did back in October but that was mobile only, now it is on desktop too. Despite that, it was super rare, like super super rare, to see ads in the wild for AI Overviews. Maybe we will start seeing them more.

Vidhya Srinivasan wrote:

People have been finding the ads within AI Overviews helpful because they can quickly connect with relevant businesses, products and services to take the next step at the exact moment they need them. Starting today, Search and Shopping ads in AI Overviews will be expanding to desktop in the U.S. Later this year, we’ll also expand ads in AI Overviews in English to select countries on mobile and desktop. This expansion means businesses will have more chances to connect with people and support their journey from discovery to decision.

Here are is what ads look like in AI Overviews on desktop:

Ads in AI Overviews on desktop is rolling out in the U.S. for English expansion on desktop and mobile in India, Canada, Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malaysia, Singapore, Kenya, and Indonesia.

Ads In AI Mode

Plus, AI Mode will soon have ads, since it is now out of Search Labs.

Vidhya Srinivasan wrote:

We’re also starting to test ads in AI Mode, our most powerful AI search for your toughest questions. Ask anything and get an AI-powered response, with the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web. Where relevant, ads may appear below and integrated into AI Mode responses. For example, someone may use AI Mode to search “how to build a website for a small business with limited resources." They’ll get a comprehensive response with a step–by-step guide, tips and tricks on how to choose a product, connect with their audience, all the way to testing and launching. In some cases, a website builder might be a good next step, so we may show a helpful ad that can help them get started. From there, they can ask questions to explore possible business ideas, what type of content they should develop, and even learn about their target audience.

Here are what ads look like in AI Mode:

How do you get your ads in these new AI experiences? Google said, "Advertisers who are already using Performance Max, Shopping and Search campaigns with broad match, including AI Max for Search campaigns, will be eligible to have their ads appear in AI Overviews and AI Mode."

Ads in AI Mode is in testing only right now in the U.S. only, across desktop and mobile.

All these ads will have "Sponsored" labels on them.

Brodie Clark spotted desktop ads in the wild, I do not see them, I tried several browsers. He posted examples on SERP Alerts and on X:

This is what I see for that query; and it shows the ads outside, not inside, the AI Overviews for me:

And to be clear, advertisers currently cannot (1) see ad performance specific to AI Mode or AI Overviews compared to other slots and (2) decide to show or not show ads in AI Mode or AI Overviews compared to other slots.

Google will not break out the data or give controls to show or not show ads in AI Mode or AI Overviews. — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 22, 2025

