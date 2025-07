Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google seems to be automatically adding social media links to Google Business Profiles. A post from Darren Shaw of Whitespark shows that hundreds or thousands of locations had their social media links added over the past short period of time.

Darren wrote on LinkedIn:

Interesting. We're seeing a huge surge of Google updating social media links on Google Business Profiles in our Whitespark Local Platform software. Hundreds of locations (maybe thousands). It's like: "We gave you the chance to update these yourself, but you didn't, so we're taking matters into our own hands."

August 2023, Google gave businesses a way to manually add their social media links to their Business Profiles but I guess as many did not add them, Google maybe decided to add them for businesses on their own.

Are you noticing this?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.