Google Business Profiles Automatically Adding Social Media Links To Businesses

Jul 15, 2025
Google Maps

Google Social Icons

Google seems to be automatically adding social media links to Google Business Profiles. A post from Darren Shaw of Whitespark shows that hundreds or thousands of locations had their social media links added over the past short period of time.

Darren wrote on LinkedIn:

Interesting. We're seeing a huge surge of Google updating social media links on Google Business Profiles in our Whitespark Local Platform software. Hundreds of locations (maybe thousands). It's like: "We gave you the chance to update these yourself, but you didn't, so we're taking matters into our own hands."

August 2023, Google gave businesses a way to manually add their social media links to their Business Profiles but I guess as many did not add them, Google maybe decided to add them for businesses on their own.

Are you noticing this?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

