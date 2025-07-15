Google seems to be automatically adding social media links to Google Business Profiles. A post from Darren Shaw of Whitespark shows that hundreds or thousands of locations had their social media links added over the past short period of time.

Darren wrote on LinkedIn:

Interesting. We're seeing a huge surge of Google updating social media links on Google Business Profiles in our Whitespark Local Platform software. Hundreds of locations (maybe thousands). It's like: "We gave you the chance to update these yourself, but you didn't, so we're taking matters into our own hands."

August 2023, Google gave businesses a way to manually add their social media links to their Business Profiles but I guess as many did not add them, Google maybe decided to add them for businesses on their own.

Are you noticing this?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.