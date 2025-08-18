Google Updates Google Ads API Documentation

Google Ads

As I briefly mentioned two weeks ago, Google has updated the Google Ads API documentation. Now, Google has told us what exactly was updated from the previous version. Google said these updates were "designed to make your development experience smoother, faster, and more intuitive."

Google wanted to make the docs easier to use and reduce the number of clicks to get the answers you need for using the Google Ads API.

You can find the Google Ads API docs over here.

(1) Google updated the process to find the campaign type discovery and implementation details for those types. Google added this "streamlines your workflow from discovery to deployment."

Here is a screenshot of this page:

Google Ads Api Docs Campaign Types

(2) Google merged the Reporting and Reference documentation into a single location.

(3) Toggle to switch between gRPC and REST integration on the same page. You can see the toggle button at the top of the docs:

Toggle Google Ads Api Docs

(4) Google also updated, reorganized and clustered the Google Ads API guides. Google wrote, "All your familiar guides are still there, but we've given them a thoughtful re-ordering. Guides with similar features are now clustered together, creating a more logical flow and helping you navigate to related topics more quickly. This thoughtful reorganization aims to reduce friction and enhance your learning."

Forum discussion at X.

 

