Yesterday, OpenAI announced GPT-5 and it is free for all users within ChatGPT and other platforms. That includes Microsoft Copilot, which now is also using GPT-5's models.

I do wonder if Bing Search was upgraded too? We've seen Bing incorporate these models into their core search experience and ranking systems as they get upgraded. So I asked, will let you know if I hear back:

Was GPT-5 added to core Bing search to improve relevancy and ranking? @mikeschechter @JordiRib1 ? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 8, 2025

Microsoft wrote:

Microsoft Copilot is the AI companion for everyday tasks, with the ability to assist users in getting answers to tough questions, sharpening their writing or turning ideas into images. Today, people can experience the power of GPT-5 in Copilot for free. The new Smart mode utilizes the latest GPT-5 model to help anyone discover the best possible solutions to their queries. People can try GPT-5 with Microsoft Copilot for free by going to copilot.microsoft.com, or using the Copilot app on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

In terms of ChatGPT, it is a slower rollout. OpenAI's release notes say:

GPT-5 is slowly rolling out to all users on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Free plans worldwide across web, mobile, and desktop. GPT-5 will be available to ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu plans soon. GPT-5 in ChatGPT is our next flagship model and the new default for all logged-in users. It simplifies ChatGPT to a single auto-switching system that brings together the best of our previous models into a smart, fast model. GPT-5 is available to all ChatGPT Tiers. Users on Paid tiers - Plus, Pro, and Team - have access to the model picker, which enables you to manually select GPT-5 or GPT-5 Thinking. Pro and Team tier users have access to GPT-5 Thinking Pro, which takes a bit longer to think but delivers the accuracy you need for complex tasks.

Satya Nadella from Microsoft posted on X:

Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure. It’s hard to believe it’s only been two and a half years since Sam Altman joined us in Redmond to show the world GPT-4 for the first time in Bing, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since that moment. The pace of progress is only accelerating, and I can’t wait to see what developers, enterprises, and consumers will do with this latest breakthrough.

