Google has added AI Max to the search match types in the Google Ads interface. If you click on the Keywords tab in the Google Ads console, and then segment by "Search terms match type" you should see it.

Aleksejus Podpruginas first spotted this and posted about it on LinkedIn and then Thomas Eccel also covered it on LinkedIn.

Here is a screenshot from Aleksejus Podpruginas:

Here is Thomas Eccel's GIF of this:

When you load up Google ads and then click on the Keywords tab, and then segment by “Search terms match type”, you'll now see:

Exact Match

Phrase Match

Broad Match

AI Max

AI Max is new.

As a reminder, AI Max replaced Search Max as a name and it recently started creeping into the Google Ads interfaces.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.