Google is testing placing AI-generated search result snippet summaries. Under each Google search result, there is a thing bar, followed by the Gemini logo and then a short AI-generated summary of the page.

This test was spotted by Landon Moore who shared screenshots with me on X - he wrote that his team found this "new test showing AI-generated summary of what the page includes under results."

Here are some of his screenshots:

This reminds me of when Bing uses AI to generate snippets captions but this is more than that, this is a summary of the overall snippet and supplements that overall snippet.

Here are more screenshots:

Someone on my team found this new test showing AI-generated summary of what the page includes under results. @rustybrick Is this a known test? pic.twitter.com/5exLNYIpST — Landon Moore (@landonmooreseo) September 17, 2025

