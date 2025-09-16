Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Summaries

Google is testing placing AI-generated search result snippet summaries. Under each Google search result, there is a thing bar, followed by the Gemini logo and then a short AI-generated summary of the page.

This test was spotted by Landon Moore who shared screenshots with me on X - he wrote that his team found this "new test showing AI-generated summary of what the page includes under results."

Here are some of his screenshots:

This reminds me of when Bing uses AI to generate snippets captions but this is more than that, this is a summary of the overall snippet and supplements that overall snippet.

Here are more screenshots:

Do you like this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

