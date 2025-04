Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has released its annual Google Ads Safety report and the big number that stands out to me is that Google has suspended over 200% more advertiser accounts in 2024 than it did in 2023; 39.2 million versus 12.7 million. Google also removed 5.1 billion ads, restricted over 9.1B ads, restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages and took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites.

Here are the high-level stats:

Removed over 5.1B advertisements

Restricted over 9.1B advertisements

Suspended over 39.2M advertiser accounts

Blocked or restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages

Took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites

Made over 30 updates to its ads and publisher policies

Here are the raw numbers by year:

Here is the bar chart:

Google credits its AI, saying they "launched over 50 enhancements to our LLMs, which enabled more efficient and precise enforcement at scale." Google said this "led to a 90% drop in reports of this kind of scam ad last year."

Here are charts from the safety report breaking down these numbers by category:

In summary:

The full report can be downloaded over here.

I always find it interesting to compare year-over-year numbers.

