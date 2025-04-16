Google has released its annual Google Ads Safety report and the big number that stands out to me is that Google has suspended over 200% more advertiser accounts in 2024 than it did in 2023; 39.2 million versus 12.7 million. Google also removed 5.1 billion ads, restricted over 9.1B ads, restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages and took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites.

Here are the high-level stats:

Removed over 5.1B advertisements

Restricted over 9.1B advertisements

Suspended over 39.2M advertiser accounts

Blocked or restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages

Took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites

Made over 30 updates to its ads and publisher policies

Here are the raw numbers by year:

Here is the bar chart:

Google credits its AI, saying they "launched over 50 enhancements to our LLMs, which enabled more efficient and precise enforcement at scale." Google said this "led to a 90% drop in reports of this kind of scam ad last year."

Here are charts from the safety report breaking down these numbers by category:

In summary:

The full report can be downloaded over here.

I always find it interesting to compare year-over-year numbers.

