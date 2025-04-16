Google Ads Suspended 200% More Advertisers (39.2M) & Removed 5.5 Billion Ads

Apr 16, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Shield

Google has released its annual Google Ads Safety report and the big number that stands out to me is that Google has suspended over 200% more advertiser accounts in 2024 than it did in 2023; 39.2 million versus 12.7 million. Google also removed 5.1 billion ads, restricted over 9.1B ads, restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages and took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites.

Here are the high-level stats:

  • Removed over 5.1B advertisements
  • Restricted over 9.1B advertisements
  • Suspended over 39.2M advertiser accounts
  • Blocked or restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages
  • Took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites
  • Made over 30 updates to its ads and publisher policies

Here are the raw numbers by year:

Google Ad Safety Yearly Data

Here is the bar chart:

Google Ad Safety Yearly Chart

Google credits its AI, saying they "launched over 50 enhancements to our LLMs, which enabled more efficient and precise enforcement at scale." Google said this "led to a 90% drop in reports of this kind of scam ad last year."

Here are charts from the safety report breaking down these numbers by category:

Google Ad Safety 5 1 Blocked Ads

Google Ad Safety 9 1 Restricted Ads

Google Ad Safety 1 3 Pages

In summary:

Google Ad Safety Stat Summary

The full report can be downloaded over here.

I always find it interesting to compare year-over-year numbers.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search ccTLDs Are Going Away

Apr 16, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Suspended 200% More Advertisers (39.2M) & Removed 5.5 Billion Ads

Apr 16, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Testing New Label In Search Results Snippets

Apr 16, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Duplicative Links

Apr 16, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2025

Apr 15, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Financial Times Interviews Head Of Google Search, Elizabeth Reid

Apr 15, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Testing New Label In Search Results Snippets
Next Story: Google Search ccTLDs Are Going Away

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.