Google announced that the old Search Console achievements you would get in those emails for the past few years, well, now there is a dedicated report you can access in Search Console.

So while there is a new "report" to access the Achievements, Achievements for Search Console is not new.

In the sidebar menu, at the bottom, there is a button to access the "Achievements." You can also access it over here. Here is what it looks like:

The Achievements section was created by Google "to help you track your site's progress and get inspired." Google added "it wasn't designed to reflect how Google's ranking works." Google added, "We analyze your site's data as far back as 2019, depending on when your Google Search Console property was verified. We then identify the most relevant 'in progress' achievement based on the amount of clicks your site got from Google Search."

Google wrote on LinkedIn:

We're happy to bring Achievements into Search Console as a new report. Up until now, you'd receive achievements via email, and it was part of our previous Insights experience. We know users love the milestones, so we thought we'd create a place where you can check them inside Search Console. We hope you like it and reach MANY milestones.

Google also has a new help document explaining this new report, it says:

As you work to improve your content and site performance, Search Console recognizes your progress with specific achievements. For example, when your site reaches 50 clicks from Google Search in 28 days for the first time, you’ll receive an email celebrating the achievement. The Achievements report was created to help you track your site's progress and reward your efforts. Note that it wasn't designed to reflect how Google's ranking systems work. How achievements are determined: To show you relevant achievements, we analyze your site's data and identify the most relevant "in progress" achievement based on the amount of clicks your site got from Google Search.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.