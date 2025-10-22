OpenAI Launches Browser - ChatGPT Atlas With Search Powered By Google

As you may have heard, the latest AI-powered web browser launched yesterday, the much-anticipated OpenAI ChatGPT web browser. OpenAI named its web browser Atlas. The built-in search features seem to be mostly powered by Google Search, for some reason.

It is only available for Mac - you can download it at chatgpt.com/atlas.

Here are screenshots of the web search features, notice the Google link at the top right section (hat tip to Pedro Dias on X):

Chatgpt Atlas Search Web

Chatgpt Atlas Search Images

Chatgpt Atlas Search News

Chatgpt Atlas Search Video

The other features include:

  • ChatGPT sidebar
  • ChatGPT memory
  • Agentic features to shop, do tasks, etc
  • ChatGPT cursor for help as you type
  • ChatGPT to summarize your tab
  • and much more

Here is a video from OpenAI on Atlas:

And if you are curious, the ChatGPT Atlas useragent is Chrome 141:

There is a lot, I mean, a lot, of coverage of this summed up on Techmeme.

Forum discussion at X.

 

