As you may have heard, the latest AI-powered web browser launched yesterday, the much-anticipated OpenAI ChatGPT web browser. OpenAI named its web browser Atlas. The built-in search features seem to be mostly powered by Google Search, for some reason.

It is only available for Mac - you can download it at chatgpt.com/atlas.

Here are screenshots of the web search features, notice the Google link at the top right section (hat tip to Pedro Dias on X):

The other features include:

ChatGPT sidebar

ChatGPT memory

Agentic features to shop, do tasks, etc

ChatGPT cursor for help as you type

ChatGPT to summarize your tab

and much more

Here is a video from OpenAI on Atlas:

And if you are curious, the ChatGPT Atlas useragent is Chrome 141:

There is a lot, I mean, a lot, of coverage of this summed up on Techmeme.

