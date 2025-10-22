As you may have heard, the latest AI-powered web browser launched yesterday, the much-anticipated OpenAI ChatGPT web browser. OpenAI named its web browser Atlas. The built-in search features seem to be mostly powered by Google Search, for some reason.
It is only available for Mac - you can download it at chatgpt.com/atlas.
Here are screenshots of the web search features, notice the Google link at the top right section (hat tip to Pedro Dias on X):
The other features include:
- ChatGPT sidebar
- ChatGPT memory
- Agentic features to shop, do tasks, etc
- ChatGPT cursor for help as you type
- ChatGPT to summarize your tab
- and much more
Here is a video from OpenAI on Atlas:
And if you are curious, the ChatGPT Atlas useragent is Chrome 141:
October 21, 2025
There is a lot, I mean, a lot, of coverage of this summed up on Techmeme.
Forum discussion at X.