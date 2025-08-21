Google announced it will replace the existing Local Services Ads badges, including Google Guaranteed, Google Screened, and License Verified by Google badges and icons with a new verified badge. This is happening October 20, 2025, Google said this is about "simplifying badging by launching a single, more cohesive Google Verified badge for all advertisers."

Again, Effective October 20, 2025, Local Services Ads will be launching a single Google Verified badge for all advertisers.

With that, Google will discontinue all existing Local Services Ads badges, including Google Guaranteed, Google Screened, and License Verified by Google, effective October 20, 2025.

Google also said, "The Money Back Guarantee associated with the Google Guarantee badge will also be discontinued."

Here is what it looks like:

We saw Google testing removing green screened checkmarks and other changes to the badging over the past several months. Google also tested various verified advertiser labels over the past years including blue ad badges (in more styles) and gold ad badges.

Google also emailed those impacted by this:

Changes to the LSA program

Google Guarantee,Google Screened, and License Verified by Google ---> Google Verified



As of 10/20/2025. The Money Back Guarantee associated with the Google Guarantee badge will also be discontinued. pic.twitter.com/SirnxO8GkK — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) August 20, 2025

Forum discussion at X.