Google: Links, Site Moves & Technical SEO Don't Fix Quality Issues

Oct 23, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Central Live Dubai Signage

Google held the Search Central Live event in Dubai just a couple of days ago. It seems like the vast majority of what was presented at the event was presented at prior events. But I wanted to share that Google again said that links or site moves or technical SEO won't fix your rankings if you have overall quality issues with your site.

One slide that Shahid Maqbool posted on LinkedIn says:

  • Links / site-moves don't solve a quality issues
  • Technical SEO doesn't fix quality issues (but it's good for other things!)

Here is that slide:

Google Search Central Live Dubai

Again, this is not new, we covered it countless times. But I figured I'd share that this was on one of the slides and probably presented before at other Search Central Live events.

Here is another slide:

Google Search Central Live Dubai2

Here are some of the threads on LinkedIn that I found with some coverage from the event, but I didn't see anything new. Unless I missed something?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2025

Oct 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Links, Site Moves & Technical SEO Don't Fix Quality Issues

Oct 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Fantasy Sports Updated & ChatGPT GPT-5 Instant Improved

Oct 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Performance Report Missing Oct 14 - 16 Call Data

Oct 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Stuck At Sunday October 19

Oct 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads (Formerly AdWords) Launched 25 Years Ago

Oct 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Fantasy Sports Updated & ChatGPT GPT-5 Instant Improved
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.