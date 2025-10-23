Google held the Search Central Live event in Dubai just a couple of days ago. It seems like the vast majority of what was presented at the event was presented at prior events. But I wanted to share that Google again said that links or site moves or technical SEO won't fix your rankings if you have overall quality issues with your site.
One slide that Shahid Maqbool posted on LinkedIn says:
- Links / site-moves don't solve a quality issues
- Technical SEO doesn't fix quality issues (but it's good for other things!)
Here is that slide:
Again, this is not new, we covered it countless times. But I figured I'd share that this was on one of the slides and probably presented before at other Search Central Live events.
Here is another slide:
Here are some of the threads on LinkedIn that I found with some coverage from the event, but I didn't see anything new. Unless I missed something?
