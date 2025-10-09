Google AI Mode is now available in over 200 countries and territories. Google said they are expanding AI Mode to "more than 35 new languages and over 40 new countries and territories."

"Now, AI Mode will be available in over 200 countries and territories total, including many across Europe," Google added.

The supported languages now include:

Arabic

Bengali

Bulgarian

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

German

Greek

Finnish

French

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Kannada

Korean

Lithuanian

Malayalam

Marathi

Malay

Norwegian

Persian (Farsi)

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Slovak

Spanish

Swedish

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

The supported countries and regions now include:

Åland Islands

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Benin

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Bouvet Island

British Indian Ocean Territory

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Canary Islands

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Ceuta & Melilla

Chad

Comoros

Congo (DRC)

Congo (Republic)

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Djibouti

Denmark

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Eurozone

Faroe Islands

Finland

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Malta

Mauritania

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Slovenia

Slovakia

Spain

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

Western Sahara

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Rajan Patel from Google said on X:

When we said Search will help you ask anything in whatever way is most natural to you, we meant it! As of today, AI Mode is rolling out to 36 new languages and more than 40 new countries and territories, bringing it to over 200 countries and territories total, including many across Europe. Our latest Gemini models’ advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities in Search are key here – helping you ask longer, more complex questions and get helpful, relevant responses in your preferred language. Already we’ve been seeing this leading people to ask questions that are nearly 3x longer in AI Mode, so I’m excited to see what all our new languages and territories ask next.

Here is that post:

When we said Search will help you ask anything in whatever way is most natural to you, we meant it! As of today, AI Mode is rolling out to 36 new languages and more than 40 new countries and territories, bringing it to over 200 countries and territories total, including many… pic.twitter.com/vezXCPuLFF — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) October 7, 2025

Google is really pushing fast with AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.