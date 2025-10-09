Google AI Mode Expands To 35 New Languages & 40 Countries

Google AI Mode is now available in over 200 countries and territories. Google said they are expanding AI Mode to "more than 35 new languages and over 40 new countries and territories."

"Now, AI Mode will be available in over 200 countries and territories total, including many across Europe," Google added.

The supported languages now include:

  • Arabic
  • Bengali
  • Bulgarian
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Dutch
  • English
  • German
  • Greek
  • Finnish
  • French
  • Hebrew
  • Hindi
  • Hungarian
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Kannada
  • Korean
  • Lithuanian
  • Malayalam
  • Marathi
  • Malay
  • Norwegian
  • Persian (Farsi)
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Serbian
  • Slovak
  • Spanish
  • Swedish
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Thai
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Vietnamese

The supported countries and regions now include:

  • Åland Islands
  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Andorra
  • Angola
  • Anguilla
  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Benin
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Botswana
  • Bouvet Island
  • British Indian Ocean Territory
  • Bulgaria
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Canary Islands
  • Cape Verde
  • Central African Republic
  • Ceuta & Melilla
  • Chad
  • Comoros
  • Congo (DRC)
  • Congo (Republic)
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Djibouti
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eritrea
  • Estonia
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • Eurozone
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Greenland
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Guernsey
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Iraq
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jersey
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kosovo
  • Kuwait
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia
  • Libya
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Mali
  • Malta
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Moldova
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands
  • Niger
  • Nigeria
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Palestine
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Rwanda
  • San Marino
  • São Tomé and Príncipe
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Slovenia
  • Slovakia
  • Spain
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen
  • Tajikistan
  • Tanzania
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Turkmenistan
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vatican City
  • Western Sahara
  • Yemen
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

Rajan Patel from Google said on X:

When we said Search will help you ask anything in whatever way is most natural to you, we meant it! As of today, AI Mode is rolling out to 36 new languages and more than 40 new countries and territories, bringing it to over 200 countries and territories total, including many across Europe.

Our latest Gemini models’ advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities in Search are key here – helping you ask longer, more complex questions and get helpful, relevant responses in your preferred language. Already we’ve been seeing this leading people to ask questions that are nearly 3x longer in AI Mode, so I’m excited to see what all our new languages and territories ask next.

Here is that post:

Google is really pushing fast with AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.

 

