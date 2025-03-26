As you know, the Google March 2025 core update was announced on March 13th and it should be just about done rolling out. We saw some volatility related to that core update a few days into the update, then a lot of confusion later on, and now at the tail end of the update, we are seeing more volatility.

The chatter in the SEO industry is interesting, it has been relatively calm for a core update. Maybe the SEO community just gave up on Google and they just don't care anymore. Or maybe this update is not impacting new sites, never hit before by core updates? I mean, there can be a lot of reasons for the calm.

So let's first start with the tracking tools.

Google Search Tracking Tools

Semrush:

Mozcast:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Sistrix:

Accuranker:

SimilarWeb:

Cognitive SEO:

Wincher:

Mangools (looks broken?):

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

SEO Chatter

Now let's dig a bit into the recent chatter within the SEO community over the past couple of days across this site and WebmasterWorld:

Traffic dropped 50 percents. Whats going on...

Seeing a drop too.

Don't know why its doing it. In any event most of the traffic died years back. Youtube is showing me an advert every 5 minutes the last few days so there must be something going on.

All indications are that it has already started

50% down on very low traffic.

After what looked to be some success in the past couple of weeks, Google has now undone all of it. Thanks a lot.

My number of indexed posts is being reduced in this update. That's very strange considering my impressions and traffic have risen slightly. Before the update, I only had 50% of my posts indexed. I can only assume most bloggers are losing webpages in the index. I lost around 5% of my previously indexed posts.

Biggest drop since Panda algo was released years ago. Drop is about -70%. And this updated aimed our main traffic pages. They are ALL gone by now. ebay is down as well. Amazon sales are up again and gained +50% since this updated started.

Shop, the number of visitors is increasing, but sales have dropped to a minimum. Only bots are coming from Google. Result: -75% drop in profits compared to last year, minus 45% compared to last month News page: Here, the number of visitors is also increasing, but not because of the news, but because of the rest. Google has practically sorted out the news. And as Martin has already written, the nonsense in the top positions on Google is increasing, and there is also more and more nonsense in Google News that does not comply with the guidelines. This time, the update seems to be targeting small websites and especially shops. I wonder why there is no outcry outside the SEO community...

The update should be done any time now - what are you all seeing?

