It looks like the Microsoft Advertising team is at it again. This time Microsoft is now mixing ads within the organic search results in Bing Image Search. So you will find small little ad labels on some of the image results.

Last year we caught Microsoft testing this with the main search results and so you know, they did this back in 2011 as well. But now they are testing this within image search.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on LinkedIn - I was able to replicate it, so here is my screenshot:

This seems like a test, because it doesn't always happen but sometimes you should be able to trigger this.

We have seen Microsoft do some really shady stuff with hiding search ad labels over and over again. Microsoft even said they will do better when it comes to this, I guess sometime in the future?

