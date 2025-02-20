Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up Again

Frozen Google Logo Fire

It's been almost two weeks since I last reported on a Google Search ranking update (unconfirmed) and that may be a recent record. But that being said, I am now seeing some signs of another unconfirmed Google update. The tools are starting to spike, and I am seeing some limited chatter within the SEO community.

Some of the tools are finally showing some heated volatility after being pretty calm and cool for the past couple of weeks. I will say, the chatter is pretty calm, with only some SEOs talking about movement. Maybe the SEO community is just numb to it all by now.

Google Rank Tracking Tools

The tools are starting to show some heat - here is what some are showing this morning:

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Wincher:

Wincher

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools:

Mangools

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

SEO Chatter

The SEO chatter here and in the WebmasterWorld forums is somewhat calm. But here are some quotes I can share:

BIG drop this morning... Here we go again!

I do not have those kind of swings in my niche. The things that impact my traffic negatively are school holidays, weekends, and summer school vacation.

In the last week my visibility has surged though...I am back to steadily gaining top 3 and top 10 ranking terms again. Not sure how my visibility can be surging while my traffic has dropped so much...today we are looking at a 20% drop in search and a 28% drop in direct traffic compared to the last 4 Tuesdays. Link traffic is also down almost 60%.

My site did lose a few spots to YouTube, Amazon, Reddit, but many of my pages are on the first or top of 2nd page. Traffic is like 5% of what it was a couple of years ago. My site has listings just under reddit and is not getting much traffic.

Something is happening alright. Since the last 48 hours or so traffic is considerably down in the tech niche.

In my niche, reddit is getting another boost. haha

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

