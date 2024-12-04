We are now over a week past the estimated time the Google November 2024 core update was expected to be done and it seems to still be causing a lot of ranking volatility in the Google Search results. The update was expected to be done two weeks after it first started rolling out and now we are three weeks and two from when it first launched.

And over the past day or so, I am still seeing a ton of chatter about ranking movement in the Google Search results and the tools are starting to spike again this morning. Maybe this is the tail end of the update, and it will finish in the next 24 hours? I don't know, but I do know that things are still shuffling a lot, maybe related to this core update or something else.

Google has yet to post that the core update is done and no, it is not done - it is still rolling out, well after the "up to 2 weeks to complete" timeline Google has given us. Of course, we have seen these updates go long and take longer than Google expected. But no, it is not done yet and we are almost 23 days into the rollout, that is a week and 2 days over the expected completion date.

As a reminder, the Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET and we saw some movement begin around November 13 and 14th but it was not that widespread. Then over November 16th or so we saw much more movement and volatility. Then it calmed down over the second week of the update until November 25th and 26th and even on the 27th and 28th, Thanksgiving weekend.

And now we are seeing more movement and volatility again.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from WebmasterWorld and this site over the past day or so:

This horror update keeps rolling out with no signs of slowing down. Technically it can't go on forever. It will eventually stop - when all positions for every keyword will be fully replaced with spam.

traffic +50% today, -100% sales

I am seeing huge drop in the ranking and traffic for Australian clients.

I don't think it's over. The tools are currently showing very strong movements. And when I look at my keywords, it seems like Google is messing everything up again.

seems to me Google is shuffling hard tonight. I am so sick of these jerks. Honestly, just give us a month of stability, whatever it is. So sick of this business.

It just keeps getting worse. It is already past Cyber Monday but they're shuffling even more hard and madly.

I came here to ask if anyone else seeing more crap today!

2 days full of zombies

We are still in the red. Traffic comes in waves, in seasonal pages with themes and the numbers are unjustified. Because there is no targeted traffic we have low rpm.

Oh and Glenn just posted this, saying he is not seeing any major changes for most part, not major tremors, in the past few days.

Good Morning Google Land! This is the Dec 4th edition of "Core Update Notes". Yes, DECEMBER 4th. It's still going (at least technically...) I checked many sites heavily impacted this morning and most are moving in the same direction or have leveled off. I'm not seeing any major… pic.twitter.com/EbyPVWg6MG — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 4, 2024

Google Tracking Tools

As you can see, many of the tools are starting to spike again over the past 24-hours:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Wincher:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

Data For SEO:

I am surprised this update was not done on time but hey, I guess Google has more work to do...

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.