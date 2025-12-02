Google's Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro is now available in AI Mode in 120 countries and territories in English. This expands it from Gemini 3 in AI Mode's initial launch just a couple of weeks ago. Robby Stein from Google wrote, "We're bringing our most intelligent model, Gemini 3, to AI Mode in Google Search in nearly 120 countries and territories in English."

Plus, Nano Banana Pro is also coming to AI Mode in more countries in English with this announcement.

This again is only for those who pay a subscription fee for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, for now.

Last Friday, Google started to automatically use Gemini 3 in AI Mode for some queries.

Here is a video Google published on this:

(2/2) We're also bringing our latest generative imagery model, Nano Banana Pro, to AI Mode in more countries in English. With deep reasoning + real-time info, Nano Banana Pro makes it easy to edit and create visuals that get the details right.



Both Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro… — Robby Stein (@rmstein) December 1, 2025

