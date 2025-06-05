Google has released version 20 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release, and we are expecting two more major releases in 2025. Google updated its API release schedule update, there is new Demand Gen ad_network_type reporting, Platform comparable conversions and Campaign-level negative keywords for PMax - plus more.

Google wrote:

Today, we’re announcing the v20 release of the Google Ads API. To use some of the v20 features, you must upgrade your client libraries and client code. The updated client libraries and code examples will be published next week.

Before this release was version 19.1 in April 2025, then 19 in February 2025, then version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here is the release schedule:

Here is a video summary of these changes:

Here is the full change log:

Assets:

Added several new metrics and segment columns for the asset_group report.

New metrics columns

New Segment columns

Campaigns:

Added support for adding and updating campaign-level negative keywords for Performance Max campaigns.

Conversions:

You can now update the google_ads_conversion_customer field on an existing customer to opt in to cross-account conversion tracking, or to change its existing conversion tracking parent to a different manager account.

Added the ClickConversion.user_ip_address field. Google Ads does not support IP address matching for end users in the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom (UK), or Switzerland (CH). Please add logic to conditionally exclude sharing IP addresses from users from these regions. Make sure that you provide users with clear and comprehensive information about the data you collect on your sites, apps, and other properties and get consent where required by law or any applicable Google policies. See the About offline conversion imports page for more details.

Demand Gen:

Added new values to the ad_network_type segment that allow segmenting Demand Gen campaigns by channel: MAPS, GMAIL, DISCOVER

Added metrics for platform-comparable conversions

Recommendations:

Added the merchant_id field to GenerateRecommendationsRequest to indicate when recommendations should be generated for retail, rather than the standard Performance Max campaigns.

Planning:

Added AudienceInsightsDimension.YOUTUBE_LINEUP to replace AudienceInsightsDimension.YOUTUBE_DYNAMIC_LINEUP in AudienceInsightsService and ContentCreatorInsightsService. This new dimension lets you retrieve insights and metadata for YouTube Select (YTS) Lineups. Replaced objects associated with YOUTUBE_DYNAMIC_LINEUP such as DynamicLineupAttributeMetadata and the AudienceInsightsDynamicLineup to align with the broader removal of Dynamic Lineups across Google Ads. This feature is only available to accounts on an allowlist.

Added AdditionalApplicationInfo and ApplicationInstance in the AudienceInsightsService, ContentCreatorInsightsService, and ReachPlanService. This feature is only available to accounts on an allowlist.

Updated AudienceInsightsService and ContentCreatorInsightsService to provide more detailed insights. You can now segment content creator data by device using the new AudienceInsightsDimension.DEVICE and AudienceInsightsAttribute.device in both services. This feature is only available to accounts on an allowlist.

Added additional aggregated video metrics to GenerateCreatorInsightsResponse for more comprehensive content creator analysis: engagement_rate, average_views_per_video, average_likes_per_video, average_shares_per_video, average_comments_per_video, shorts_views_count, shorts_video_count, and is_brand_connect_creator. This feature is only available to accounts on an allowlist.

Added sub_country_locations to GenerateCreatorInsightsRequest for the ContentCreatorInsightsService. This allows specifying sub-country geographic locations to refine searches for creator insights. The sub_country_locations field is only supported when using the search_attributes oneof in the criteria field. If sub_country_locations are provided with other criteria types, the request will be invalid. This enables more granular geographical targeting and analysis for content creator insights. This feature is only available to accounts on an allowlist.

Added ReachPlanService.ListPlannableUserLists, which returns first-party user lists owned by a customer, and added UserListInfo to the audience targeting options in GenerateReachForecastRequest. This lets you retrieve plannable user lists for a given customer and then generate reach forecasts for campaigns targeting those specific audiences. These enhancements improve tailored reach planning by incorporating your first-party audience data directly into forecasting. Reach forecasting is available to allowlisted accounts only.

Videos:

Added AdFormatType.PAUSE ads served on organic YouTube videos on TV screens, which is included in reporting. These ads are displayed directly next to the static video frame on the pause screen. This does not include Demand Gen video ads displayed on the ad panel below or on top of a paused organic video, which are reported under AdFormatType.INFEED.

Forum discussion at X.