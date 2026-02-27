Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Self-Service Negative Keyword Lists

Microsoft Advertising has now rolled out the self-serve negative keyword lists. This launched a couple of days ago and was announced by Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison.

Navah Hopkins wrote on LinkedIn, "Microsoft Advertising self-serve Negative keyword lists are now live!"

She explained how it works:

Negative keyword lists can have up to 5000 negative keywords. Negative keyword lists can be applied at the campaign or account level. You will need to add the negatives to existing lists or create new lists.

Here is a screenshot of the feature within the Microsoft Advertising platform:

Microsoft Advertising Negative Keyword Lists

"Negative match types will behave the same for PMax as they do for traditional Search campaigns," Navah added.

Here is a help document with more details.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

