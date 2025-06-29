On Saturday, June 28th, it appears that another significant Google Search ranking update occurred, although Google has not confirmed it. There has been significant search ranking volatility and chatter within the SEO industry over the past 24 hours or so.

Again, we haven't had a confirmed Google search ranking update since the March 2025 core update, we have had tons of unconfirmed updates since then.

As a reminder, the last time we reported on an update was June 25 and 26th, then June 18th and then June 9th and then June 4th, May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th. We have yet to have second official update in 2025, we had the March 2025 core update but no other official update in 2025 - yet. I guess Google fibbed about more core updates, more often?

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Sistrix:

Cognitive SEO:

SimilarWeb:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from within the SEO community over the past couple of days, including at WebmasterWorld and over on this site:

Hey, is it just me, or is Google's ranking system completely out of control right now? The ranking of my news site changes by the hour, traffic spikes until Monday, then drops off a cliff. Today? Zero. Sometimes a category is really popular, and then it gets ignored for days. It's impossible to keep track of it all.

Google is doing some sort of update. Each time they are updating/tuning something, the crawl rate drops noticeably.

There are some major changes happening at the moment, so it's no wonder that my traffic has plummeted.

This week USA traffic to my global site is down 33% but USA bots are still rampaging however I have managed to block one significant culprit from NYC.

My site has dropped to the second page, and even some pages that were ranking in the zero position have fallen, despite not using any black or grey hat SEO techniques.

We used to have drops in traffic when volatility rise. Not volatility is calmer and traffic is dying.

This one feels like a bigger one, but what are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.