Google Maps 2024: 999 Million Reviews & 752 Million Photos / Videos Published

May 16, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Review Stars

Last month we shared the spam efforts the Google Maps team announced - but did you know that in 2024 Google had almost one billion reviews published within Google Maps? That is 999 million reviews, 752 million photos and videos and 94 million place edits published just in 2024.

Google posted these details on its Google Maps transparency report saying the 999 million reviews were mostly across food and drink, then shopping, then services, then entertainment and recreation, then health and wellness followed by hotels and lodging.

I spotted this via Chris Silver Smith on X who wrote, "Google Maps just issued its Content Trust & Safety Report, and it reports that it approached nearly 1 billion reviews published in 2024."

Here are some of the data points from the transparency report:

Google Maps 2024 Stats

That is a lot of reviews and user contributions to Google Maps.

The full transparency report details can be viewed by anyone. And the enforcement section we covered over here last month.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google's Pichai: Search Ads With AI Overviews Earn Same As Ads Without

May 16, 2025 - 8:50 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Rethinking Search, Replacing Reddit, Search Console Annotations & So Much More

May 16, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Maps 2024: 999 Million Reviews & 752 Million Photos / Videos Published

May 16, 2025 - 7:51 am
Apple App Store

Apple Maps Adds Insights, Ratings & Reviews From More Sources

May 16, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Working To Make It Easier To Share AI Overviews & AI Mode

May 16, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Apple Maps Adds Insights, Ratings & Reviews From More Sources
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Rethinking Search, Replacing Reddit, Search Console Annotations & So Much More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.