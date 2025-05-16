Last month we shared the spam efforts the Google Maps team announced - but did you know that in 2024 Google had almost one billion reviews published within Google Maps? That is 999 million reviews, 752 million photos and videos and 94 million place edits published just in 2024.

Google posted these details on its Google Maps transparency report saying the 999 million reviews were mostly across food and drink, then shopping, then services, then entertainment and recreation, then health and wellness followed by hotels and lodging.

I spotted this via Chris Silver Smith on X who wrote, "Google Maps just issued its Content Trust & Safety Report, and it reports that it approached nearly 1 billion reviews published in 2024."

Here are some of the data points from the transparency report:

That is a lot of reviews and user contributions to Google Maps.

The full transparency report details can be viewed by anyone. And the enforcement section we covered over here last month.

Forum discussion at X.