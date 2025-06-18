It's been almost ten days since I last reported on a Google search ranking update. Well, I had to stop the streak and cover what I've seen over the last 24 hours or so. It appears that the volatility in ranking positions in Google search results is shifting more than the norm.

The third-party tracking tools are showing a large spike in volatility from the past day or so, at least most of them. And while the SEO community is dead tired of talking about volatility, espesially without seeing clicks from Google search, there is some chatter throughout the industry about movement.

As a reminder, the last time we reported on June 9th and then June 4th, May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th. We have yet to have second official update in 2025, we had the March 2025 core update but no other official update in 2025 - yet.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the SEO chatter from WebmasterWorld and comments on this site:

It's fun again. Google downgraded my news page on Friday. Suddenly, there's no news traffic anymore. The ranking is rising, but normal searches bring just as many clicks as Bing, which is to say virtually none. But at least AI spam and articles that are actually advertisements are displayed as prominently as possible. And as if that weren't enough, the shop was also downgraded. The result: despite AdWords and high spending, there have been no sales via Google traffic since Friday.

Funnily enough, after several weeks of downhill traffic. Seems we are now increasing again. But are still -15% over last month. Granted this fall might not be 100% Google this time. I was meddling with the UI. So won't play the blame game this time around.

Google has boosted Reddit so much while ignoring other sites that, eventually, people will just go directly to Reddit and bypass Google. Every search I do, Google either lists mostly Reddit links or suggests more results from Reddit. At this rate, Reddit will survive, and Google Search may become irrelevant. Just look at Reddit's stock performance compared to Google's lately.

A website affected by hcu that I observe, for 6 months has started publishing 50 news stories a day, previously it only dealt with guides on technology. The news appeared on Google news but nothing, the traffic remained low and now the site is stopped abandoned. He wanted to give it a try but he just wasted time and money. Better to cut with the past and devote yourself to social networks in my opinion, much less restrictive, a video is published on multiple platforms without problems, you can ask for money for sponsorships that no one says anything, AI content is not a problem for anyone. The social network could be the new opportunity, while continuing on websites only increases the frustration because the traffic of the past will no longer be there because of AIO and all the mess it has combined Google. Better to devote yourself to something else, even if it means starting over. At the moment my goal is 10000 followers

Last 7 days zombies increased 70% AI overviews also raise no click expectations to shoppers! It is very confusing for searchers they will naturally stop clicking on ads as well!

Today very bad... But my competitor is going up. Discover traffic nonsense, he have 350 000 daily users. My website have 50 000 daily users.

