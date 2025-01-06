There are reports of a major local search ranking change with Google Maps and Local Search results. The reports of this local search algorithm update started to funnel in over the weekend, with some saying they saw local listings rankings drastically change from its previous position.

There aren't many tools that track the local Google rankings volatility that are public but there is a large local SEO community and they are buzzing about the local ranking changes they are seeing in the Google local results. And this all may be a bug with Google and not an intentional ranking update - we are not sure.

A Local Search Forum thread posted by Jason Brown links to three different Reddit (but there are more) posts with complaints.

Here are some of those complaints:

Two of my locations ranking literally dropped off a cliff I was 1 to 3 in five top keywords for the last couple years and now I am below 20 literally this week it just happened. I didn’t make any changes to my website. I don’t really know what it could be anyone have any experience with this?

Exactly same has happened to me, now ranked 18+ and businesses that I know the owners and are no longer trading in the local map pack. Absolutely madness.

yup, this happened to me yesterday. I was ranking in 1-3 for most keywords and now i dont rank in top 3 at all for most keywords. Lots tons of rankings.

Same happened to me today but the ones now in the 3 pack have no reviews on two of them, one i know is a new profile and the third one has 9 reviews. I've dropped from 1 to 4 and 2 to 4 for the main keywords. Hopefully it evens out.

I have experienced the same thing, so it does not seem like you are alone in this matter.

Hey all, I have searched quite a bit through here and online forums and cant find my issue. Just two days ago (and for the last almost year) we have ranked #1 for the main services we provide in our city. I have been working on some website content - just refreshing it now that we have lots of reviews - and I just checked our SERP results and noticed we are now in spots 16-20 for all services. There are now businesses with 2 reviews, and lower ratings ranking higher than us. After looking at others problems, I have confirmed: Page is still indexed. Algorithm has not changed to my knowledge Competition has not made large enough moves to change it this much GMB is unedited - same NAP etc. No Manual actions have been taken on my site according to GSC Performance is only higher than previously Starting to panic a bit haha. Really hoping its a simple fix, and I havent somehow made a huge error. Any advice?

Tony this has literally just happened to me today. I’ve went from ranking 1-3 on local map pack for all my top keywords to now sitting 18+ for all of them. I have made 0 changes to GBP I have made 0 changes to my website, I’m unsure if this is things settling after the update. I to now have businesses with 1 or 2 reviews ranking in the local pack and me with 500+ 5 star reviews now 18+ madness.

I've been getting used to Local Falcon and improving my site's SEO. Everything was slowing working, but now when I run an area scan, All of my grid points are 20+, and my feedback is full of entries that say: "Your ranking is being pushed down by a potential spam or inactive listing, 'Some Company Name' with 0 reviews and a rating of 0.0 and no website listed" Does anyone know what is happening here? I have no relation to any of the companies that are mentioned.

I have made 0 website changes, 0 GBP edits, I have over 500+ google reviews. I’ve consistently ranked in the top 5 for years, mainly local 3 pack for the past couple of years. Overnight I’ve dropped from 1-3 ranking on the local pack to 18+. The listings all above me now have very few reviews and some of the businesses I know them and have not been active for years. I’ve ran local falcon and bright local both returning similar results over 18+ rankings. Anyone else in the same boat, or anybody got any advice. I reached out to Google support who gave me the usual automated email reply with links to how I can improve my local presence. To me something doesn’t feel right, I understand you can rank higher and lower etc but to drop that many positions over night

There seems to be a local ranking disturbance, loss of ranking starting yesterday, if you are also seeing this comment with your category please.



Something seems to be going on in the Google local search results.

Is it a bug or a ranking update is still yet to be determined.

We have seen core updates impact local search but the last core update finished weeks ago.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

Update: Hearing this may have been a Google bug and is starting to fix itself:

