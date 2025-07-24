Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Openai Robot Spider Web

Recently, Google said that no AI system is currently using the LLMS.txt file. But maybe some are starting to? OpenAI may be starting to discover and crawl LLMS.txt files on websites. While Google's Gary Illyes said they won't be doing that.

Ray Martinez posted a screenshot of his log files showing how OpenAI is crawling his LLMS.txt file every 15 minutes or so. He posted this screenshot on X and wrote, "Log file analysis shows that OpenAI crawls my LLMs.txt file on a few sites. It's pinging our servers every 15 minutes looking for freshness."

Here is the screenshot:

Openai Crawling Llms Txt Files Log

Have you noticed this across any of your sites?

Meanwhile, Gary Illyes from Google, while on stage at the Google Search Central Live Deep Dive event, said Google doesn't support LLMs.txt and isn't planning to. This was captured by Kenichi Suzuki who posted about this on LinkedIn.

Here is a photo:

Google Event

Anthropic has docs on LLMS.txt, so does ElevenLabs and PineCone - as I am sure some others do too. Here is a good blog post on Are LLMs.txt Files Being Implemented Across the Web?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Show Webpage SEO

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Removing Significant Skin Exposure Block Control Category

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%

Jul 23, 2025 - 4:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2025

Jul 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google AdSense Removing Significant Skin Exposure Block Control Category
Next Story: Google On Show Webpage SEO

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.