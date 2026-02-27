Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Discover core update from February 2026 has finished rolling out after 3 weeks. Google Ads text guidelines for AI Max is now rolled out. Microsoft Advertising launched self-service negative keyword lists. Google is testing web mentions in the retailer store pages. Bing is testing a two by two video grid layout. There are two new videos from Google, one on HTML parsing and the other on ad experiences in search. Plus, I posted my video recap today.

