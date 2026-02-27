Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google Discover core update from February 2026 has finished rolling out after 3 weeks. Google Ads text guidelines for AI Max is now rolled out. Microsoft Advertising launched self-service negative keyword lists. Google is testing web mentions in the retailer store pages. Bing is testing a two by two video grid layout. There are two new videos from Google, one on HTML parsing and the other on ad experiences in search. Plus, I posted my video recap today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Is Done Rolling Out After 3 Weeks
Google's February 2026 Google Discover Core Update has officially completed rolling out after just over 3 weeks. This update started on February 5, 2026, and was completed on February 27, 2026.
-
Google Ads Text Guidelines Rolling Out To All In AI Max
Google Ads is rolling out text guidelines for all advertisers globally in AI Max. We thought the rollout started more broadly last October, after it was announced last September, but now it is really fully rolling out.
-
Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Self-Service Negative Keyword Lists
Microsoft Advertising has now rolled out the self-serve negative keyword lists. This launched a couple of days ago and was announced by Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison.
-
Google Tests Web Mentions In Retailer Store Pages
Google is testing adding "web mentions" to the retailer store page under the reviews section. I cannot replicate this yet, but web mentions shows what people are saying about the retailer on sites like Reddit and other social platforms, whereas reviews are reviews left on Google.
-
Videos: Google Search On HTML & Google Ads On Search Experiences
The Google Search team and the Google Ads team released two different videos this week that I thought you should all listen to, at least in the background. In short, Martin Splitt and Gary Illyes from the Google Search team spoke about how browsers parse HTML. Ginny Marvin and Ads UI Product Manager Abby Butler and Search Ads UX Lead Adam Bullock spoke about search experiences with search ads.
-
Bing Tests 2x2 Video Grid Layout
Microsoft Bing Search is testing a new layout for videos within the search results. Instead of a list view, Bing is testing a two-by-two grid layout.
-
Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai Playing Cricket
Here is a photo of the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, playing cricket AI Impact Summit in India. He shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Even managed to get a bit of cricket in too."
-
Video: Google Discover Core Update Done, Search Volatility, Search Serving Bug, AI Prompt Injection, Google Ads, Local & Bing
This week, we covered the competition of the Google Discover core update. Also gave a status update on the Google Search volatility. Google had a brief serving issue with Google Search. Google is testing showing vertical...
Other Great Search Threads:
- AFAIK this is what they place in all links in their output, so if someone just copies a link and puts it online in a publicly accessable way, that would be normal. For canonicalization, we have this pretty comprehensive doc, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Are AI content tools tanking their customer's rankings? I recently discovered the term "Mount AI" - and I love it! It perfectly describes what happens when a website starts to publish large amounts of AI-written content. First a, Malte Landwehr on X
- Sorry to hear - feel free to DM me the site, but fundamentally, this can happen, and sometimes it just takes a lot of time to settle down. There many different setups, rebranding / migrating isn't always trivial or fast., John Mueller on Bluesky
Feedback:
