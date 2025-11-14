Google Ads Advertiser Suspension Improvements: Faster & More Accurate

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Advertiser Office Suspenders

Google said it has made significant improvements to the Google Ads advertiser suspensions. Google said it reduced incorrect suspensions by 80%, appeals are addressed 70% faster and 99% of appeals are resolved within 24 hours.

Google posted these stats on its blog:

  • Reduced incorrect account suspensions by over 80%.
  • Advertiser suspension appeals are now addressed 70% faster.
  • 99% of advertiser appeals are resolved within 24 hours.

These improvements were made over the "past several months" and said they made its policies clearer, deployed AI in new ways to enhance the precision of its detection systems, and rolled out more effective review and appeal processes.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said, "We've heard your feedback and have been working to reduce incorrect account suspensions and improve the appeals process for trusted advertisers."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Movemeber Google Update, Opal AI Spam, Discover Spam Fix, Copilot Search, Google Image Ads & More

Nov 14, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Advertiser Suspension Improvements: Faster & More Accurate

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google: Don't Close Your Google Ads Account To Make LSAs Work

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Shopping With AI Mode Comparisons, Call Store, Track Price & Agentic Checkout

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Brings Brand Inclusions To Standard Shopping Campaigns

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google AI Overviews Link Placement Makes Search Console Tracking Tricky

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google: Don't Close Your Google Ads Account To Make LSAs Work
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Movemeber Google Update, Opal AI Spam, Discover Spam Fix, Copilot Search, Google Image Ads & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.