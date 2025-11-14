Google said it has made significant improvements to the Google Ads advertiser suspensions. Google said it reduced incorrect suspensions by 80%, appeals are addressed 70% faster and 99% of appeals are resolved within 24 hours.

Google posted these stats on its blog:

These improvements were made over the "past several months" and said they made its policies clearer, deployed AI in new ways to enhance the precision of its detection systems, and rolled out more effective review and appeal processes.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said, "We've heard your feedback and have been working to reduce incorrect account suspensions and improve the appeals process for trusted advertisers."

pic.twitter.com/xP6VjsL0jJ — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 13, 2025

This is very fair feedback and the kind of experience we are continuing to work to improve. I do want to note that we have dedicated specialist teams who manually review accounts. Our front-line agents are not conducting policy reviews.



— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 13, 2025

