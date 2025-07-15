Google Local Ranking Documentation Updated

Jul 15, 2025
Filed Under Google Maps

Google has updated its local ranking documentation and Tips to improve your local ranking on Google page. The new wording is shorter and has fewer details than the older version.

A lot of the page was actually updated, so you can compare the old document here to the new document here.

Here is a side by side on the ranking section that talks about relevance, distance and prominence:

Google Local Ranking Doc Update Comparison

OMG National I believe first spotted this and notified me of this change on X, he wrote:

Google has quietly updated its documentation on local ranking factors, and the changes are significant.

The section on "Prominence" has been completely reworded, removing key phrases SEOs have relied on for years.

This sentence has been completely DELETED from the "Prominence" factor description: "Your position in web results is also a factor, so search engine optimization (SEO) best practices apply."

They also simplified what contributes to Prominence. OLD text mentioned: "...links, articles, and directories." NEW text now says: "...how many websites link to your business and how many reviews you have."

So, the takeaway? It seems Google is simplifying "Prominence" to focus heavily on links & reviews, while pointedly removing the mention of traditional SEO best practices.

I am not sure if this means any ranking changes were changed in the core local ranking system - I kind of doubt it - but who knows.

Forum discussion at X.

 

