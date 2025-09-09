Report: Almost All ChatGPT Users Also Use Google

Sep 9, 2025 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

White Google Logo

New data from Similarweb shows that almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users also use ChatGPT. This shows that Google, for now, is still super dominant, despite ChatGPT's growth.

This data was posted by Brodie Clark on X, who said he got the data from Similarweb. He wrote, "For August 2025, 95.3% of ChatGPT users visited Google, while 14.3% of Google users visited ChatGPT."

Here is that chart:

Similarweb Data Chatgpt Google Overlap

"While ChatGPT continues to grow, people are very much still using Google," Brodie wrote.

This also goes with the Sparktoro data saying traditional search isn't dying.

Update: Aleyda also posted some data:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2025

Sep 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Report: Almost All ChatGPT Users Also Use Google

Sep 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Drops Support For 6 Deprecated Structured Data Types

Sep 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI MAX Metrics: Expanded Matches & Expanded Landing Pages

Sep 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Connection To Your Web & App Advertising

Sep 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Now Supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese & English

Sep 9, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Console Drops Support For 6 Deprecated Structured Data Types
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.