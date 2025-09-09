New data from Similarweb shows that almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users also use ChatGPT. This shows that Google, for now, is still super dominant, despite ChatGPT's growth.

This data was posted by Brodie Clark on X, who said he got the data from Similarweb. He wrote, "For August 2025, 95.3% of ChatGPT users visited Google, while 14.3% of Google users visited ChatGPT."

"While ChatGPT continues to grow, people are very much still using Google," Brodie wrote.

This also goes with the Sparktoro data saying traditional search isn't dying.

Update: Aleyda also posted some data:

AI Bros: "SEO is dead because people are now searching via LLMs" 🤡

Here's the data/facts backed reality 👇



1. ChatGPT had 5.8B visits in August 2025 vs Google 83.8B visits. Yes, ChatGPT traffic is growing but still *far* away to what Google drives. (data from Similarweb)



