Google Ads Text Guidelines Rolling Out To All In AI Max

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Cards

Google Ads is rolling out text guidelines for all advertisers globally in AI Max. We thought the rollout started more broadly last October, after it was announced last September, but now it is really fully rolling out.

As a reminder, text guidelines is a new feature "to help you create even‬‭ more brand-safe creative,‬ steering Google AI to‬ create high-performing text assets," Google wrote. Text guidelines is a campaign-level feature that allows you to refine your brand’s message for assets made exclusively with text customization. These guidelines help you not only to meet business and brand requirements, but also to control the output of assets created with Google AI automatically when text customization is “ON”.

Google wrote, "We're expanding beta access for text guidelines to all advertisers globally across AI Max for Search and Performance Max campaigns starting today, now with full language and vertical support."

Advertisers can now set even more guardrails by excluding specific words (e.g., avoiding "cheap" for luxury goods) or defining messaging restrictions to maintain a consistent voice.

Plus, early partners have already seen significant performance improvements. Global brands like BYD are already using these controls within AI Max to scale creative without sacrificing their brand standards.

LinkedIn:

Google Ads Text Guidelines Beta

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Self-Service Negative Keyword Lists

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Text Guidelines Rolling Out To All In AI Max

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Web Mentions In Retailer Store Pages

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests 2x2 Video Grid Layout

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Is Done Rolling Out After 3 Weeks

Feb 27, 2026 - 5:43 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2026

Feb 26, 2026 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Tests Web Mentions In Retailer Store Pages
Next Story: Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Self-Service Negative Keyword Lists

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.