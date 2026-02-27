Google Ads is rolling out text guidelines for all advertisers globally in AI Max. We thought the rollout started more broadly last October, after it was announced last September, but now it is really fully rolling out.

As a reminder, text guidelines is a new feature "to help you create even‬‭ more brand-safe creative,‬ steering Google AI to‬ create high-performing text assets," Google wrote. Text guidelines is a campaign-level feature that allows you to refine your brand’s message for assets made exclusively with text customization. These guidelines help you not only to meet business and brand requirements, but also to control the output of assets created with Google AI automatically when text customization is “ON”.

Google wrote, "We're expanding beta access for text guidelines to all advertisers globally across AI Max for Search and Performance Max campaigns starting today, now with full language and vertical support."

Advertisers can now set even more guardrails by excluding specific words (e.g., avoiding "cheap" for luxury goods) or defining messaging restrictions to maintain a consistent voice.

Plus, early partners have already seen significant performance improvements. Global brands like BYD are already using these controls within AI Max to scale creative without sacrificing their brand standards.

LinkedIn:

More messaging control & consistency: Text guidelines are now global!



We know that maintaining brand standards while scaling ad creatives is a top priority and we’re now expanding the text guidelines beta to all advertisers globally to help you do just that.



Text guidelines… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 26, 2026

Forum discussion at X.