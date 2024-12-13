Google surprised most of us with a new core update being announced yesterday, only a week after the November 2024 core update finished rolling out. This new December 2024 core update will take about two weeks to roll out and seems to be a normal core update that is updating one of the core systems that may have not been updated in the November release.
Google wrote on X:
The Dec. 2024 core update is rolling out, and we expect it will complete in two weeks.
If you're wondering why there's a core update this month after one last month, we have different core systems we're always improving. This past blog post explains more.
Yes, it is an old blog post. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, explained on X, "That's why we said it was a "past post." While it was written last year, it still answers the same types of questions that come up about updates and timings."
Why a new one so fast? Well, as we just reported, Google said we should expect more core updates, more often.
Plus, Google said this core update is updating a different core system. Google wrote, "If you're wondering why there's a core update this month after one last month, we have different core systems we're always improving." So there is that.
Google December 2024 Core Update Quick Facts:
Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:
- Name: Google December 2024 Broad Core Update
- Launched: December 12, 2024 at around 10:46 am ET
- Rollout: Will take about two weeks to roll out
- Targets: It looks at all types of content
- Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
- Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
- Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems".
- Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
- Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
- Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.
Google December 2024 Core Update Details
Google didn't say much specific about this December 2024 core update. Google did say, "we have different core systems we're always improving." So this update should differ from the November core update but how it is different, is not clear. I don't know if this will help those the folks who went to the creator summit or not.
So it seems like it is more of the same:
- Show more content that people find genuinely useful.
- Show less content that feels like it was made just to perform well on Search.
Yes, a lot of joking in the SEO community about these statements. Yep, it sounds a lot like the helpful content update statements... Yes, the helpful content update is no more, it's part of core updates now, in some sense...
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, actually announced this live at the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich (well, he was remote):
so fun of google to announce this right in the middle of a Q&A with @dannysullivan at Search Central Live x https://t.co/bmt47PIfYK pic.twitter.com/HQTh9U1EGR— Liv Day (@oliviaday__) December 12, 2024
Previous Broad Core Updates
Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.
- December 2024 Core Update: December 12, 2024 through the next two weeks or so.
- November 2024 Core update: November 11, 2024 through December 5, 2024
- August 2024 Core Update : August 15, 2024 through September 3, 2024
- March 2024 Core Update : March 5, 2024 through April 19, 2024
- November 2023 Core Update : November 2, 2023 through November 28, 2023
- October 2023 Core Update: October 5, 2023 through October 19, 2023
- August 2023 Core Update: August 22, 2023 through September 7, 2023
- March 2023 Core Update: March 15, 2023 through March 28, 2023
- September 2022 Core Update: September 12, 2022 through September 26, 2022
- May 2022 Core Update: May 25, 2022 through June 9, 2022
- November 2021 Core Update: November 17, 2021 through November 30, 2021
- July 2021 Core Update: July 1, 2021 through July 12, 2021
- June 2021 Core Update: June 2, 2021 through June 12, 2021
- December 2020 Core Update: December 3, 2020 through December 16, 2020
- May 2020 Core Update: May 4, 2020 through May 18, 2020
- January 2020 Core Update: January 13, 2020 through mostly January 17, 2020
- September 2019 Core Update: September 24, 2019
- Google June 2019 Core Update: June 3, 2019 through June 8, 2019
Previous Helpful Content Update Impact
Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:
- Septemebr 14, 2023 - September 2023 Google helpful content update - completing on Septmeber 28, 2023
- December 5, 2022 - December 2022 Google helpful content update, completing on January 12, 2023
- August 25, 2022 - August 2022 (original) Google helpful content update, completing on September 9, 2022
Google Tracking Tools On December 2024 Core Update
Here is what these Google Search volatility tools are showing so far; keep in mind that this update can take about two weeks to fully roll out. It was volatile for the past week, with the post November core update volatility as well. It is likely too early to see the impact but hey...
SEO Chatter
Here is some of the chatter over the past 24-hours from here, WebmasterWorld and the socials:
After days of huge drops, this morning I noticed a significant improvement. Has anyone else noticed?
We’ll see a year-end traffic drop starting tomorrow, the 13th. Then, we will see a larger drop Friday the 20th. It’s the same every year.
Everything has changed around here in the last hour. Very massive drop! Right now I have practically ZERO active users on my main site. This is insane. Either Google broke it, or my site was penalized.
Today analytics says no organic traffic probably I misbehaved.
They were not kidding about moving fast. Literally not a single calm week.
December 2024 core update explains the rollercoaster abyss of the last few days.
Tragic. The November 2023 Core update has been repeated. I'm now ranking last on the Google News tab. Immediately after the December core update.
Conclusion today: Traffic once again at almost 0, ranking is constantly changing, I can actually close the news page.
Shop: Sales have completely collapsed since midday, hardly any traffic from Google (despite Adwords), but Amazon adverts for every product they offer, even if Amazon doesn't sell it at all.
Attended the Zurich Search Central Live conference, and Danny Sullivan explained core updates like this which kind of addresses the above point in a way:— Mr Jonathan Jones (@Jonny_J_) December 13, 2024
"We’re always improving our systems to deliver better search results. If an update is ready, why wait? The goal is to make…
Just thinking out loud, but maybe Google was able to implement changes quicker than they thought based on the creator meetup they had with independent publishers... Will be interesting to see if those sites seeing additional movement with the December core update. Some def.… pic.twitter.com/jy7H2HpmKQ— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 12, 2024
I swear to god, if you take the 1% of traffic we have left just before Christmas, I will send strongly worded Tweets your way for a considerable length of time pic.twitter.com/j4KRImkJ9w— Blaine Smith (@GHBSmith) December 12, 2024
One after the other... month over month, in the age of AI acceleration it would become weekly updates of this scale in 24 months :D https://t.co/TrmShDe20X pic.twitter.com/opDEqvZHwu— Ori Zilbershtein (@OriZilbershtein) December 12, 2024
Wtaf ☠️ https://t.co/uixcdBBCe8— Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) December 12, 2024
Basically, they borked the last update… https://t.co/xRz5VnXAr6— Gareth Boyd (@garethaboyd) December 12, 2024
Merry Xmas 🎅 https://t.co/IQMitAyAkR— Screaming Frog (@screamingfrog) December 12, 2024
That's not the half of it.
And now for the shape of things to come:— Sasch Mayer (@saschmayer.bsky.social) December 12, 2024 at 11:53 AM
[image or embed]
Were you still analyzing the November Core Update?! Stop. Now. There December Core Update has just started rolling out. Coincidentally, at the Search Central Live Event at Zurich held today Google said there will be updates more often next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgtXWcDaby— Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) December 12, 2024
Oh, don't do this:
So, how many people will check the new 24-hour view in GSC and *incorrectly* think they were hit by the Dec core update? 😂📉 Even if they hover and see "data is still being collected..." pic.twitter.com/Q0BpfxxhPe— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 13, 2024
