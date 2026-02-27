Google is testing adding "web mentions" to the retailer store page under the reviews section. I cannot replicate this yet, but web mentions shows what people are saying about the retailer on sites like Reddit and other social platforms, whereas reviews are reviews left on Google.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on SERP Alerts on X - here is his screenshot:

I do not see the "web mentions" section when I go to that page on Google - so I am guessing it is a test.

Noticed that there is now a 'web mentions' section showing on store page URLs for eCommerce sites. Mostly just linking to comments made by people on social media and Reddit. Only shows if you're located in the US: https://t.co/86PskkrFrB (similar for other features). pic.twitter.com/Yorapg71ri — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) February 25, 2026

Even more reason to make sure your social media mentions are positive about your company.

