Google Tests Web Mentions In Retailer Store Pages

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Review Stars

Google is testing adding "web mentions" to the retailer store page under the reviews section. I cannot replicate this yet, but web mentions shows what people are saying about the retailer on sites like Reddit and other social platforms, whereas reviews are reviews left on Google.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on SERP Alerts on X - here is his screenshot:

Google Store Reviews Web Mentions

I do not see the "web mentions" section when I go to that page on Google - so I am guessing it is a test.

Even more reason to make sure your social media mentions are positive about your company.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Text Guidelines Rolling Out To All In AI Max

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Web Mentions In Retailer Store Pages

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests 2x2 Video Grid Layout

Feb 27, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Is Done Rolling Out After 3 Weeks

Feb 27, 2026 - 5:43 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2026

Feb 26, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Circle to Search Looks At The Whole Image

Feb 26, 2026 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Tests 2x2 Video Grid Layout
Next Story: Google Ads Text Guidelines Rolling Out To All In AI Max

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.