Google has released version 19 of the Google Ads API, v19 adds enhanced video assets for Performance Max campaigns, updates to brand guidelines and tons of other additions, changes and removals.

Here is a video from the Google Ads API team on some highlights on what is new in v19:

Before this release was version version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here is the full change log:

Account Management:

Added the following values to CustomerError to account for upcoming changes: CREATION_DENIED_FOR_POLICY_VIOLATION and CREATION_DENIED_INELIGIBLE_MCC

Ads:

Added DemandGenMultiAssetAdInfo.tall_portrait_marketing_images to support portrait image assets with aspect ratio 9:16 in Demand Gen ads.

Assets:

(For allowlisted accounts only) Added support for message assets through Asset.business_message_asset, BusinessMessageAsset and the following enums and errors.

Enums: AssetFieldType.BUSINESS_MESSAGE, AssetType.BUSINESS_MESSAGE, BusinessMessageCallToActionType and BusinessMessageProvider

Errors: AssetError.CUSTOMER_NOT_ON_ALLOWLIST_FOR_WHATSAPP_MESSAGE_ASSETS. ResourceLimitType: BUSINESS_MESSAGE_ASSET_LINKS_PER_CUSTOMER, WHATSAPP_BUSINESS_MESSAGE_ASSET_LINKS_PER_CAMPAIGN and WHATSAPP_BUSINESS_MESSAGE_ASSET_LINKS_PER_AD_GROUP

Added AssetAutomationType.GENERATE_LANDING_PAGE_PREVIEW to support automatically generating a landing page preview.

AssetAutomationType.GENERATE_SHORTER_YOUTUBE_VIDEOS is now opted-in by default for Demand Gen video responsive ads.

(For allowlisted accounts only; allowlist is currently closed) Added Asset.app_deep_link_asset and AppDeepLinkAsset.

Conversions:

Conversion goals

LifecycleGoalValueSettings.high_lifetime_value is out of beta and now mutable.

Added CustomerLifecycleGoal.owner_customer to show the resource name of the customer which owns the customer lifecycle goal.

Deprecated ConversionActionType.SALESFORCE.

Feeds:

Removed all feed-related entities, such as Feed, FeedMapping, FeedService, AdGroupFeed, feed_placeholder_view, etc. Users should now use assets to achieve the same purpose. Visit Migration Notes for the list of all removed entities.

Hotel & Travel:

Made min_days and max_days of ValueRuleItineraryAdvanceBookingWindow an optional field to allow specifying 0 as a value. This supports targeting for travel searches that happen today.

Performance Max:

(For allowlisted accounts only) Brand guidelines

Made Campaign.brand_guidelines_enabled mutable only when creating a Performance Max campaign.

This is incompatible with Performance Max for travel goals.

To enable brand guidelines for existing Performance Max campaigns, use a newly added CampaignService.EnablePMaxBrandGuidelines. Disabling brand guidelines is not supported.

Added Campaign.brand_guidelines and BrandGuidelines to allow setting the brand's colors and font family.

New error values: BatchJobError.CAMPAIGN_AND_CAMPAIGN_ASSET_TRANSACTION_FAILURE and BrandGuidelinesMigrationError

CampaignError

Added AssetAutomationType.GENERATE_ENHANCED_YOUTUBE_VIDEOS to support automatically generating enhanced video assets for Performance Max campaigns.

Planning:

(For allowlisted accounts only) Added ContentCreatorInsightsService.GenerateTrendingInsights which allows users to see trending content topics on YouTube for given audience definitions.

Added GenerateCreatorInsightsRequest.country_locations[] to specify countries to search for the given criteria

Added GenerateCreatorInsightsRequest.search_brand to specify a brand to search for creators

Added new fields to YouTubeChannelInsights to provide additional channel information for search_channels requests: channel_url, channel_description and top_videos

Added new metadata fields to AudienceInsightsAttributeMetadata: youtube_video_metadata, user_interest_attribute_metadata and knowledge_graph_attribute_metadata

Videos:

Following the release of DataLinkService.CreateDataLink, we added the following methods to allow for mutating previously created data links:

RemoveDataLink for removing data links in a Google Ads account

UpdateDataLink for accepting, rejecting and revoking data links in a Google Ads account

Removed support for VIDEO_OUTSTREAM from the following enums: AdType, AdvertisingChannelSubType and AdGroupType

