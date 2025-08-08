Google Ads For Performance‬‭ Max Gains New Controls & Reporting

Google announced a number of new Google Ads Performance Max controls and reporting features. They include new controls such as campaign-level negative keyword lists, more search theme limits, more demographic targeting, and new reporting for customer‬‭ acquisition, goal diagnostics, final URL assets, and creative recommendations.

Here are the new Google Ads features as Google posted:

Reach‬‭ your‬‭ audience‬‭ with‬‭ new‬‭ controls‬:

  • Campaign-level‬‭ negative‬‭ keyword‬‭ lists‬
  • ‬‭ Increased‬‭ search‬‭ theme‬‭ limits‬
  • More‬‭ demographic‬‭ targeting‬

Drive‬‭ new‬‭ customer‬‭ growth‬‭ with‬‭ enhanced‬‭ reporting‬‭ and‬‭ diagnostics‬

  • Improved‬‭ new‬‭ customer‬‭ acquisition‬‭ performance‬‭ and‬‭ reporting‬
  • ‭ Diagnostics‬‭ for‬‭ goal-related‬‭ issues‬

Take‬‭ action‬‭ on‬‭ new‬‭ creative‬‭ reporting‬‭ and‬‭ insights‬:

  • Final‬‭ URL‬‭ expansion‬‭ assets‬‭ reporting‬
  • New‬‭ creative‬‭ recommendations‬‭ for‬‭ channel‬‭ performance‬

Negative keywords: Google is adding the‬‭ ability‬‭ to‬‭ apply‬ campaign-level‬‭ negative‬‭ keyword‬‭ lists‬‭ to‬‭ your‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaigns.‬‭ Google said, "this‬‭ makes‬‭ managing‬‭ your‬ exclusions‬‭ across‬‭ multiple‬‭ campaigns‬‭ much‬‭ easier." The example is for‭ a‬‭ retailer‬‭ selling‬‭ luxury‬‭ goods‬‭ can‬‭ use‬‭ a‬ single‬‭ list‬‭ to‬‭ exclude‬‭ terms‬‭ like‬‭ “cheap” or‬‭ “bargain” and‬‭ apply‬‭ it‬‭ to‬‭ multiple‬‭ campaigns‬‭ at‬‭ once.‬

Search themes: Google increased‬‭ the‬‭ limit‬‭ of‬‭ how‬‭ many‬‭ search‬‭ themes‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ add‬‭ from‬‭ 25‬‭ search‬ ‭ themes‬‭ to‬‭ 50‬‭ per‬‭ asset‬‭ group.

Demographic targeting: Device‬‭ targeting‬‭ and‬ ‭demographic‬‭ age‬‭ exclusions‬‭ are‬‭ now‬‭ fully‬‭ available‬‭ in‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaigns. Plus age‬‭ exclusions‬‭ let‬‭ you‬‭ target‬‭ the‬‭ age‬‭ range‬‭ most‬‭ relevant‬‭ to‬‭ their‬‭ products,‬ ‭ goals,‬‭ and‬‭ regulatory‬‭ requirements.‬‭ Also, Google is launching‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ beta‬‭ for‬‭ demographic‬‭ gender‬ ‭ exclusions.‬ ‭

New customer acquisition performance and reporting: Google said it improved‬‭ our‬‭ ability‬‭ to‬‭ estimate‬ ‭ whether‬‭ an‬‭ “Unknown” ‬‭ customer‬‭ is‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ or‬‭ existing‬‭ customer,‬‭ so‬‭ you’ll‬‭ no‬‭ longer‬‭ see‬‭ “Unknown” ‭ conversions‬‭ in‬‭ reporting.‬‭ "This‬‭ more‬‭ accurate‬‭ identification‬‭ of‬‭ new‬‭ customers‬‭ will‬‭ help‬‭ you‬‭ bid‬‭ more‬ ‭ effectively‬‭ and‬‭ find‬‭ more‬‭ of‬‭ them," Google also wrote.

Diagnostics for goal-related issues: Google also added new‬ diagnostics‬‭ and‬‭ recommendations‬‭ based‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ status‬‭ of‬‭ your‬‭ campaign’s‬‭ goal‬‭ and‬‭ conversion‬‭ setup.‬ ‭ These‬‭ tools‬‭ will‬‭ guide‬‭ you‬‭ through‬‭ resolving‬‭ any‬‭ identified‬‭ issues,‬‭ such‬‭ as‬‭ missing‬‭ or‬‭ broken‬‭ tags,‬‭ goals,‬ and‬‭ conversion‬‭ actions‬‭ that‬‭ could‬‭ be‬‭ impacting‬‭ the‬‭ performance‬‭ of‬‭ your‬‭ campaign, Google added.

Final URL expansion assets reporting: Google added reporting‬‭ capabilities‬‭ that‬‭ make‬‭ Final URL expansion assets viewable. "You‬‭ can‬‭ now‬‭ see‬‭ all‬‭ assets‬‭ created‬ ‭ with‬‭ text‬‭ customization‬‭ and‬‭ final‬‭ URL‬‭ expansion‬‭ and‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ also‬‭ remove‬‭ them‬‭ if‬‭ you‬‭ no‬‭ longer‬‭ want‬ ‭ them‬‭ to‬‭ run," Google added.

Creative‬‭ recommendations‬‭ for‬‭ channel‬‭ performance: Google will show ‭recommendations‬‭ that‬‭ give‬‭ you‬‭ actionable‬‭ insights‬‭ to‬‭ improve‬‭ your‬‭ image‬ ‭ quality‬‭ and‬‭ drive‬‭ better‬‭ performance.‬‭ You will‬‭ get‬‭ suggestions‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ types‬‭ of‬‭ images‬‭ to‬‭ add‬‭ and‬‭ how‬‭ to‬ ‭ edit‬‭ your‬‭ existing‬‭ ones,‬‭ to‬‭ perform‬‭ better‬‭ on‬‭ different‬‭ channels.‬‭ These‬‭ recommendations‬‭ will‬‭ link‬‭ you‬ directly‬‭ to‬‭ the‬‭ AI-powered‬‭ image‬‭ editor‬‭ in‬‭ Google‬‭ Ads‬‭ so‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ make‬‭ these‬‭ changes‬‭ instantly, Google explained.

Here are some screenshots:

Negative Keywords

Asset Group Pmax Final Url

Asset Group Recommendations

Forum discussion at X.

 

