I am seeing the SEO community starting to chatter around a lot of Google Search ranking volatility. Keep in mind, the third-party tracking tools currently seem relatively calm. Often, I see the chatter kick in before the tools catch on but not always.

Maybe this is a sign of an upcoming confirmed or unconfirmed Google search ranking update?

We most recently covered Google ranking volatility around February 20th but before that it was calm for about two weeks for the Super bowl update.

So what chatter are we seeing?

SEO Chatter

I am seeing chatter both at WebmasterWorld and in the comments here - here are some of those statements:

Something Is going on definitely here in Germany. Since a few days very low Traffic!

Yes, results in serps are ultra-volatile.

Yes, its shuffeling hard here.

Huge drop this morning. It's an eternal roller coaster.

Just when you think it can't get worse it does. I see the big drop too. This is real bad.

Massive drop again.

massive drop, sales from customers coming from Google once again 0. News page: ranking jumps more and more back and forth, but at least a sign of life from Discover traffic, even if it's little.

We do have rising traffic since 3 days. Nearly +70%. It doesn´t mean thtat this is good or targeted traffic. Sales are almost the same or less.

Traffic and Adsense revenue are back to normal after a school holiday week here in the USA.

Not today, but traffic from the west was not very strong. Traffic in general was very low today. USA is -21% at 8pm. Canada -71%, Australia -33%, Germany -14%. So just bad all around...

Big shuffling started yesterday in my niche but I just don't care. I am tired.

Google Tracking Tools

But if you look at most of the third-party tracking tools, they are relatively calm. Here is what they are showing this morning:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

Wincher:

SimilarWeb:

Algoroo:

Mangools:

Sistrix:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

What are you all seeing?

