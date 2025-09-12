Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Scroll Logo

Google Search seems to be testing dropping the ability to see 100 search results on a single page. When you add the results parameter to the end of your search results URL string, i.e. &num=100, it works about half the time.

100 Google Results Param

This was spotted by SEOwner on X and I can replicate it, as can many others. The thing is, sometimes it happens and sometimes it does not. Which leads me to believe it is a test.

Some see it signed into Google, some see it signed out, some both. The 100 results parameter works for me signed out but not signed in.

I made a side by side video to show one browser window showing the 100 results parameter not working, on the left, and on the right, it works:

100 Google Results Param Video

This may be impacting some rank tracking tools as well, so keep that in mind.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gains AI Overview & YMYL Definitions

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Microsoft Sponsored Ads With Three Dots By URL

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Shows AI Overviews For Currency Exchange Rates

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Updated The Merchant Center Pricing Policies

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2025

Sep 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Tests Microsoft Sponsored Ads With Three Dots By URL
Next Story: Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gains AI Overview & YMYL Definitions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.