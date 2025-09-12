Google Search seems to be testing dropping the ability to see 100 search results on a single page. When you add the results parameter to the end of your search results URL string, i.e. &num=100, it works about half the time.

This was spotted by SEOwner on X and I can replicate it, as can many others. The thing is, sometimes it happens and sometimes it does not. Which leads me to believe it is a test.

Some see it signed into Google, some see it signed out, some both. The 100 results parameter works for me signed out but not signed in.

I made a side by side video to show one browser window showing the 100 results parameter not working, on the left, and on the right, it works:

This may be impacting some rank tracking tools as well, so keep that in mind.

Rank tracker using Puppeteer broke too. Very odd, random captchas between browsers (one browser gets a captcha, another one same IP no captcha), assuming some new anti-bot detections as well. — SEOwner (@tehseowner) September 11, 2025

We are seeing this with a 50% chance of num param being respected — Emil @ AccuRanker (@emvhaccuranker) September 12, 2025

