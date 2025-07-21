Google Maps Business Profile Ask Button

Google is testing moving the "Ask" button to one of the main buttons on some Google local listings. I cannot replicate this but the Ask button in this example below comes right after the directions and start buttons, and before the call button.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted the example below on LinkedIn:

Claudia wrote, "If you're managing a Google Business Profile, it's time to pay attention to the new "Ask" button that's now featured prominently in the top filter bar."

No one else in the comments of that post can replicate it, nor can I. But this may be a limited test.

This links down to the ask maps about this place for that business profile.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.