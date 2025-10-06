As we reported earlier, Microsoft said a new Bing Places update is coming soon. Well, now it is rolling out to businesses in Bing Places for Business. Microsoft announced, "Today, we are excited to announce the launch of the new Bing Places for Business experience —an evolution shaped by deep user research, thoughtful design, and a commitment to help business owners thrive in local search."

Plus, before the announcement, a number of local SEOs are posting screenshots of this new dashboard in the Local Search Forum and on X - here are some of those screenshots, but I suspect you will see this live too?

Pedro Cartolin wrote in the thread, "They also removed some important info, like address, category, bios, and hours. I suggest checking it out!"

What else changed?

(1) Domain will change from www.bingplaces.com to www.bing.com/forbusiness

(2) Updates to business owners import listings from Google

(3) Recommendation Tool will recommend thigns like add photos that attract attention, add key missing business details and segment specific suggestions like adding a menu link or online order link for restaurants.

Here is a screenshot of that:

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and X.