Bing Places New Dashboard Rolling Out

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Places Stores

As we reported earlier, Microsoft said a new Bing Places update is coming soon. Well, now it is rolling out to businesses in Bing Places for Business. Microsoft announced, "Today, we are excited to announce the launch of the new Bing Places for Business experience —an evolution shaped by deep user research, thoughtful design, and a commitment to help business owners thrive in local search."

Plus, before the announcement, a number of local SEOs are posting screenshots of this new dashboard in the Local Search Forum and on X - here are some of those screenshots, but I suspect you will see this live too?

New Bing Places Dashboard Rolling Out2

New Bing Places Dashboard Rolling Out3

Pedro Cartolin wrote in the thread, "They also removed some important info, like address, category, bios, and hours. I suggest checking it out!"

What else changed?

(1) Domain will change from www.bingplaces.com to www.bing.com/forbusiness

(2) Updates to business owners import listings from Google

(3) Recommendation Tool will recommend thigns like add photos that attract attention, add key missing business details and segment specific suggestions like adding a menu link or online order link for restaurants.

Here is a screenshot of that:

Recommendations

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2025

Oct 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 6, 2025 - 9:30 am
Google

Google Search Event Carousel Feature Goes Missing?

Oct 6, 2025 - 8:06 am
Google

Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Places New Dashboard Rolling Out

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Descriptions

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Descriptions
Next Story: Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.