Jerry Dischler, the almost 20-year Google executive, is reportedly leaving Google a year and a half after he stepped down from that position. Jerry Dischler was involved in a lot of the Department of Justice negativity around Google's ad business, which may or may not be related to him stepping down in 2023 and now reportedly leaving Google in 2025.

Business Insider had the scoop and CRN covered it also, saying, "“The most difficult aspect of my decision was stepping away from the incredible opportunity we have before us,” Dischler wrote in an email to staff this week, according to a report by Business Insider.

His LinkedIn profile shows he has been with Google for 19 years and 11 months, leaving just one month shy of his 20th work anniversary at Google. He was the Vice President and General Manager of Ads and over the past year and a half he was president of Google’s cloud applications.

Jerry Dischler joined Google in 2005 and recently has been in the news a lot with the Department of Justice, we covered some of those really upsetting news items:

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said on X, "Just to address the speculation, this was his decision and not related to the trial -- to pursue something new following nearly 15 years working in Google Ads."

It is unknown if Jerry Dischler is doing something new at a different company or maybe just retiring.

